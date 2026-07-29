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Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj and Nivin Pauly set for Malayalam cinema's biggest Onam box office showdown

The rare three-way clash could reshape how Malayalam cinema approaches holiday

Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj and Nivin Pauly set for Malayalam cinema's biggest Onam box office showdown

I'm Game, Khalifa and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit target different audiences

X/ PrithviOfficial-Pranav_27933-gunasaigeran
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 29, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nivin Pauly will release films within 24 hours of each other.
  • I'm Game, Khalifa and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit target different audiences during Kerala's biggest festive season.
  • The rare three-way clash could reshape how Malayalam cinema approaches holiday releases.

Malayalam cinema is heading into one of its most closely watched box office weekends in recent years as Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nivin Pauly prepare to release new films within 24 hours of each other during Kerala's Onam festival.

Dulquer's I'm Game and Prithviraj's Khalifa are scheduled to open on August 20, with Nivin Pauly's Bethlehem Kudumba Unit arriving a day later on August 21. While festive periods have traditionally attracted major releases, it is unusual for three leading Malayalam stars to bring big-budget films to cinemas at almost the same time.

Three stars, three different audiences

Although the films are releasing together, each is aimed at a different section of moviegoers.

I'm Game, directed by Nahas Hidhayath of RDX fame, is a gangster thriller headlined by Dulquer Salmaan.

Prithviraj Sukumaran teams up with director Vysakh for Khalifa, a crime action film centred on an international gold-smuggling network.

Meanwhile, Nivin Pauly reunites with Premalu director Girish A.D. for Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, a romantic family entertainer expected to appeal to audiences looking for lighter festive viewing.

The varied genres mean the films may complement rather than directly compete with one another.

A crucial test for Malayalam cinema

The simultaneous releases will also test the industry's ability to support multiple star-led films during the same holiday window.

Kerala's multiplexes and single-screen theatres will need to divide screens and showtimes between three high-profile releases, with occupancy levels likely to determine how long each film retains its share of screens.

If all three films find an audience, it could strengthen confidence among producers that the market is large enough to accommodate multiple major releases during peak festive periods instead of avoiding direct clashes.

A changing approach to star rivalries

Despite the inevitable comparisons, Prithviraj Sukumaran has welcomed the crowded release calendar, saying audiences will support all three films if they are good.

His comments reflect a growing belief within the industry that a successful festive season benefits Malayalam cinema as a whole, rather than turning every star release into a winner-takes-all contest.

With three of Mollywood's biggest names arriving in theatres within a day of each other, this year's Onam weekend is set to be more than a box office battle. It could become a defining moment in showing whether Malayalam cinema can sustain several blockbuster releases at the same time.

dulquer salmaannivin paulymalayalam cinemaboxoffice numbersprithviraj sukumaran
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