'Jumanji: Open World' trailer finally reveals what's next for Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart

Highlights

Sony releases the first trailer for Jumanji: Open World

Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan reprise their roles

The film reunites much of the cast and creative team behind the reboot series

Sony has released the first trailer for Jumanji: Open World, giving fans their first look at the next adventure for Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan. The film reunites the stars of the rebooted franchise, which has become one of Sony's biggest blockbuster successes since its revival in 2017.

The trailer signals another return to the unpredictable world of Jumanji, with the familiar team back together for a fresh adventure that builds on the events of the previous films.

Familiar faces return to the world of Jumanji

Johnson, Hart, Black and Gillan reprise their roles as the video game avatars introduced in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. The reboot series reinvented the 1995 original by replacing the magical board game with a video game that transports teenagers into a virtual world.

Returning cast members include Danny DeVito, Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Marin Hinkle, Bebe Neuwirth, Lamorne Morris and Rhys Darby, while Dan Hildebrand and Jack Jewkes join the ensemble.

The team behind the blockbuster reboot reunites

Jake Kasdan returns to direct after helming Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level. He co-wrote the screenplay with Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg.

Producers Matt Tolmach, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Kasdan also return. The first two reboot films earned more than $1.7 billion worldwide combined, making Jumanji one of Sony's most successful modern franchises.

Christmas release after schedule change

Jumanji: Open World was originally due to arrive in cinemas on 11 December but has now been moved to a Christmas release.

The revised date places the film just after the releases of Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday, setting up a packed festive season for major studio releases.