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Kangana Ranaut's 'Generation Gutter' remark against student protesters triggers sharp response online

Kangana Ranaut has sparked controversy after criticising the language used by protesters

Kangana Ranaut's 'Generation Gutter' remark against student protesters triggers sharp response online

Kangana Ranaut criticised the language used during CJP-led protests, calling it "crass"

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 28, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Kangana Ranaut criticised the language used during CJP-led protests, calling it "crass"
  • The BJP MP's "Generation Gutter" remark drew backlash from the group and political opponents
  • CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said Gen Z had contributed more to the country than Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has sparked controversy after criticising the language used by protesters from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), with the group responding to her comments and defending the role of young demonstrators.

The actor-turned-politician, who is a BJP MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, described some of the protest content as "puke-inducing" and referred to the participants as "Generation Gutter".

Kangana Ranaut criticises protest language

In an Instagram post, Ranaut reacted to videos from the CJP-led demonstrations at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and other parts of the country.

She questioned the upbringing of those involved and criticised what she described as the promotion of an unhealthy lifestyle.

"They proudly flaunt their freedom to have drugs, drinks and shamelessly live off their parents' earnings," Ranaut wrote, adding that some had "nothing to offer to the system".

She also questioned whether those involved were contributing to society, making comments about their education and personal choices.

CJP hits back at Ranaut's comments

Responding to the remarks, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das criticised Ranaut's choice of words and said the MP's comments showed a lack of understanding of younger generations.

"Even people within Kangana Ranaut's own party don't pay much attention to her or take her seriously, so why should we?" Das said.

He added that younger generations, including Gen Z and Gen Alpha, did not follow Ranaut's views and questioned her own seriousness as a public representative.

'Gen Z has done far more for this country'

Das defended the protesters and said young people had played an important role in strengthening democracy.

"Gen Z has done far more for this country than you have, and they continue to do so," he said.

He also urged politicians to maintain dignity in their language, saying public figures should be mindful of how they address citizens.

The comments came amid CJP's sustained protests over the NEET paper leak issue. The group began demonstrations at Jantar Mantar on 20 June, with one of its key demands being the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

A Parliament march on 20 July led to clashes between protesters and police, with authorities using measures including lathicharge and tear gas. More than 118 police personnel were also reported injured during the unrest.

Following talks between the Centre and CJP, Pradhan stepped down on Saturday. The group later called off its protest after receiving assurances that peaceful protesters would not face action and that families of students who died by suicide following the NEET paper leak would receive compensation.

cockroach janta partygen zcontroversyremarkkangana ranaut
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