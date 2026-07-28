Stephen Graham's 'The Good Boy' becomes one of Prime Video's breakout streaming hits

Highlights

The Good Boy has climbed to No. 2 on Prime Video's movie chart

The psychological thriller stars Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough and Anson Boon

Critics have praised its unsettling premise and lead performances, giving it an 87% score on Rotten Tomatoes

Stephen Graham's latest psychological thriller, The Good Boy, is gaining momentum on Prime Video after becoming one of the platform's most-watched films just days after its streaming debut. Directed by Jan Komasa, the film has climbed to second place on the streamer's movie chart, with audiences discovering the critically acclaimed thriller following its digital release.

The film pairs Graham with Andrea Riseborough and rising star Anson Boon in a dark story that has drawn praise for both its performances and tense atmosphere.

A kidnapping turns into a disturbing rehabilitation experiment

The Good Boy centres on Tommy, a 19-year-old hooligan played by Anson Boon, who becomes separated from his friends during a drug-fuelled night out.

After being kidnapped by Chris, played by Stephen Graham, Tommy wakes up chained inside a basement in a remote country house. Chris and his wife Kathryn, portrayed by Andrea Riseborough, subject him to an unconventional rehabilitation programme designed to transform him into what they believe is a "good boy".

The psychological thriller explores the blurred line between punishment, redemption and control.

Critics praise the cast and gripping premise

The film currently holds an 87% critics' rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with reviewers highlighting the performances of its three leads.

Digital Spy described The Good Boy as "unlike any thriller you've seen this year", praising Graham, Riseborough and Boon for delivering compelling performances.

The Standard called it both an emotional drama about loss and a "heart-stopping thriller", noting how the film balances family tragedy with psychological suspense.

Meanwhile, The Guardian said the film had a theatrical quality, adding that Graham and Riseborough convincingly portray the unsettling couple at the centre of the story.

Another acclaimed role for Stephen Graham

Known for acclaimed performances in British dramas and crime thrillers, Graham adds another intense role to his growing body of work with The Good Boy.

Alongside veteran performers Graham and Riseborough, the film also showcases Anson Boon in what critics have described as a breakout performance.

Its rapid rise on Prime Video suggests The Good Boy is continuing to find a wider audience beyond its initial theatrical release, making it one of the platform's standout thriller titles this week.