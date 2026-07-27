Burnham considers immigration exemption for care workers

HUNDREDS of thousands of existing care workers could be exempt from planned changes to the UK's immigration system as Andy Burnham considers measures to ease pressure on the social care sector.

The proposal would exempt migrant care workers already in the UK from plans that would make it harder to qualify for indefinite leave to remain (ILR), while the new rules could still apply to future arrivals, reported The Guardian.

The measure is not expected to be announced next week but could be introduced later this year after the Home Office completes its consultation.

Prime minister Andy Burnham is due to outline plans next week to begin creating a National Care Service before the next general election. He will also bring forward Louise Casey's review of social care, which was originally due to conclude in 2028.

In his speech, Burnham will speak about his father, Roy, who has Alzheimer's, and his experience of the care system.

The government is also considering short-term measures to support the sector, including increasing the £9 billion Better Care Fund and expanding free short-term care for patients leaving hospital to reduce pressure on the NHS.

Social care providers and unions have warned that tougher settlement rules could worsen staff shortages. Andrea Egan, general secretary of Unison, said: "Vulnerable people and those with complex needs won’t get the help they deserve unless ministers focus on recruitment and retention. That means dropping plans to push migrant care workers out of the UK."

The Home Office has granted about 200,000 health and care worker visas over the past five years. Casey is expected to launch a public consultation in the coming weeks as part of her review into the future of social care.