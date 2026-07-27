A COMPANY that charged overseas workers for UK care jobs and visa sponsorship services it could not legally provide has been shut down after more than £19,000 was lost.

Twenty-three workers from Nigeria, Pakistan and the Philippines paid Medrecruiter Limited upfront fees for visa sponsorship and recruitment services.

Insolvency Service investigators found the company had no Home Office sponsorship licence, no physical office and no evidence it ever filed a single visa application or helped anyone secure employment.

The company invited applicants to interviews, approved them for care jobs and asked them to sign contracts before paying "consultation fees" of up to £1,199, along with extra charges for training, uniforms and processing.

When workers asked about their applications, the company claimed they were "in the processing queue gradually getting to the top" and blamed "madness at the Home Office" for delays. Investigators found no evidence any applications had been submitted, while refund requests were refused.

Medrecruiter Limited was wound up at the High Court in London on Thursday (16).

Colette Mooney, Chief Investigator at the Insolvency Service, said:

"Medrecruiter Limited deliberately targeted vulnerable people seeking legitimate employment opportunities in the UK. The company took money from people hoping to build a better life, knowing it could not deliver on its promises.

"The company used delay tactics and excuses about Home Office backlogs when clients asked about the status of their applications. When they asked for refunds, they were not given them.

"This case sends a clear message that we will take action against companies that exploit people in this way. I would urge anyone considering paying for visa sponsorship services to check that the company they are dealing with is on the approved register."

The company was incorporated in December 2023, although its website claimed it had been trading since 2020. Investigators also found it failed to file required accounts and a confirmation statement with Companies House. The Official Receiver has been appointed liquidator.