Naga Munchetty may quit BBC Breakfast amid internal dispute

NAGA MUNCHETTY is reportedly preparing to leave BBC Breakfast, with her representatives in talks with LBC for potential new opportunities, according to reports.
The development comes a day after Munchetty was named the fourth highest-paid woman at the BBC. The broadcaster’s annual pay disclosure showed her salary in the £355,000 to £359,000 range, which includes her work on Radio 5, reported Express Online.
Reports suggest Munchetty is considering leaving following a bullying probe involving BBC Breakfast. While show director Richard Frediani was investigated for his “draconian” management style and alleged misconduct, the fallout also brought attention to Munchetty’s conduct.
A source told The Sun: “The fallout of Frediani’s investigation created a stark ‘him or her’ narrative on Breakfast with Naga flung to the front line. The fact is she loves the BBC and her job but there’s only so much external noise anyone is prepared to take.”
The source added that Munchetty’s team recently resumed discussions with LBC: “LBC would suit her well as the focus remains on news-led broadcasting... Her team last week renewed historic talks with the Global radio station.”
Frediani has returned to work following a period of leave. The BBC told Express.co.uk: “While we do not comment on individual cases, we take all complaints about conduct at work extremely seriously.”
Munchetty currently co-hosts three days a week with Charlie, who is reportedly on £190,000, while Sally Nugent earns £200,000 and Jon Kay £240,000.