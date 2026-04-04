Jenna Ortega spotted with Elias Rønnenfelt as his past neo-Nazi-linked imagery controversy resurfaces

Highlights

Jenna Ortega has been spotted with Danish musician Elias Rønnenfelt in recent weeks

Past allegations linked to the Iceage frontman have resurfaced online

Rønnenfelt previously addressed criticism over controversial imagery and performances

Ortega has not confirmed any relationship and continues to keep her private life out of the spotlight

Viral footage draws renewed attention

Jenna Ortega has been seen in public with Danish musician Elias Rønnenfelt, sparking speculation about a possible relationship. A viral clip showing the pair together, with Rønnenfelt’s arm around the actor, has circulated widely, bringing his past into renewed focus.

Earlier artwork and response

The controversy relates in part to artwork Rønnenfelt created at 18 for his band Iceage, which included imagery later associated by critics with extremist symbolism. In an interview with Pitchfork, he said the references were taken from an 1980s film and that he had not understood their meaning at the time. He added that the band does not hold right-wing views and acknowledged the need to be clearer about its position.

Festival incident prompts apology

Rønnenfelt has also faced criticism over a band with an offensive name being invited to perform at a festival organised by Iceage. Reflecting on the incident, he said there was “no way of excusing” the decision and expressed regret for not intervening sooner, describing the situation as harmful and inappropriate. He suggested he had initially believed the name was intended as a political statement, but later recognised the impact.

Ortega stays silent on speculation

Ortega has not publicly addressed the reports linking her to Rønnenfelt. The actor has previously spoken about keeping her personal life private, noting in a 2023 interview that relationships can feel overwhelming and require a level of openness she is not yet comfortable with.

Rising profile beyond television

Best known for her lead role in the Netflix series Wednesday, Ortega has become one of Hollywood’s most prominent young actors. She has also appeared in films such as Scream and X, while expanding her work into producing and exploring plans to direct in the future.