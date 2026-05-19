Top India survey reveals Bollywood divide: A-listers thrive as crew members face 60 per cent pay cuts

Highlights

Entertainment workers report 50-60 per cent pay cuts compared to earlier years.

Behind-the-scenes staff most affected by industry slowdown.

Many workers leave Mumbai or take side jobs to cover expenses.

India's entertainment industry is facing growing money problems as workers across Bollywood and television production report major pay cuts and less work.

A survey by Top India, involving more than 1,000 people linked to the entertainment sector, shows many workers are either getting limited work or seeing their salaries drop sharply.

Many people in the survey said payments for available projects have fallen by nearly 50 to 60 percent compared to previous years. The money troubles come as the world deals with tensions and economic uncertainty.

Recent moves for energy savings and tighter spending across sectors have added pressure, with clear effects now showing in Bollywood and television production.

While top actors and big names continue to get high fees and regular projects, behind-the-scenes workers who keep daily production running are feeling the money strain most.

Character artists, assistant directors, makeup artists, gym trainers working with actors, lightmen, camera operators, spot staff, production assistants, editors, equipment suppliers and technical crews are among those most affected.

Many of these workers depend on daily shoots and project-based income, which makes them vulnerable when production slows down.

Workers struggle citywide

Industry workers say the slowdown has been building over several months. They point to smaller film budgets, more careful spending by digital platforms, and project delays caused by market uncertainty as main reasons.

Because of this, mid-level and junior workers are finding it harder to get continuous employment in the sector.

The situation is especially tough in Mumbai, where living costs remain high. Most production houses, casting agencies and entertainment companies work in areas like Andheri, Juhu and Bandra, where rent for even basic housing can reach around Rs 50,000 per month or more.

For workers whose earnings have dropped by nearly half, managing daily expenses in the city has become very difficult.

Several workers have started using savings, borrowing from relatives and friends, or taking temporary side jobs to pay rent and household costs.

Some have also gone back to their hometowns after failing to find stable work in Mumbai. Industry people note that the entertainment sector works as a connected system, where delays in production affect many professionals.

Freelancers have raised worries about delayed payments, with many saying they now wait months to get paid for completed work, adding to money stress and uncertainty.

Despite the problems, some industry professionals remain hopeful that things may get better with more production activity and stronger consumer spending.