India directs quick-commerce platforms to drop '10-minute delivery' promise

Government acts on worker safety concerns following nationwide strike by delivery riders

Critics say fast delivery pledges have raised customer expectations and increased stress for riders

Getty Images
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseJan 14, 2026
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
Highlights

  • Labour ministry asks major platforms including Zomato, Blinkit and Zepto to remove tight delivery deadlines.
  • Decision follows December strike by thousands of delivery workers over dangerous conditions.
  • India's gig economy workforce projected to grow from 7.7 m to 23.5 m by 2030.

The Indian government has instructed all quick-commerce platforms to abandon their controversial "10-minute delivery" promise amid growing concerns over worker safety.

The decision follows discussions between the federal labour ministry and company officials after a recent nationwide strike by delivery riders protesting dangerous working conditions.

A labour ministry official told the BBC that a closed-door meeting was held urging quick-commerce companies to stop promoting tight delivery deadlines.

The discussions involved major brands like Zomato, Blinkit and Zepto, which allow urban shoppers to order groceries, electronics and household supplies within minutes.

Some platforms such as Blinkit have already removed the explicit "10-minute" delivery promise from their branding and marketing, with others expected to follow.

However, estimated delivery times shown in several apps on Tuesday still came in under 10 minutes. Many services operate dark stores in or near residential areas, meaning short delivery distances can allow orders to be completed quickly.

Worker pressure continue

Last month, thousands of delivery workers went on strike demanding fair wages, dignity and safer conditions. The protest sparked fierce debate about the human cost of such services in one of the world's fastest-growing digital economies.

Critics say fast delivery pledges have raised customer expectations and increased stress for riders, often encouraging unsafe riding practices.

Delivery workers interviewed by the BBC described long hours and heavy financial pressure from fast delivery targets.

Mobin Alam, 23, said missing a deadline could lead to penalties or fewer orders. "I have no choice. I have to work extra hours to support my family," he said.

Despite often working more than 12 hours daily, he earns around 20,000 rupees (£165) monthly.

Shaik Salauddin, national general secretary of the Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers, welcomed the decision, "This is a significant and much-needed step in protecting the lives and dignity of gig and platform workers."

However, researcher Vandana Vasudevan cautioned that workers would still feel pressure even without official deadlines. "Speed is built into the system," she said, noting that delivery speed and customer ratings affect order allocation.

India's gig economy workforce is projected to rise from 7.7 m in 2021 to 23.5 m by 2030, according to government think tank Niti Aayog.

indianiti aayoggig economyworker safetyquick commerce

