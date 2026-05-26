How the Women Support Community is driving female entrepreneurship across the UK

More than 500 women are now connected through the Women Support Community.

The initiative supports women with employment, small business guidance and wellbeing activities.

Recent community events focused on confidence-building, networking and charity support.

For many women, especially those trying to rebuild their lives, start over professionally or simply find a sense of belonging, community can often feel difficult to access. That gap is exactly what a growing UK-based initiative called the Women Support Community says it is trying to fill.

Founded around five months before 2026 by Trusha Patel, the community was created with a simple idea in mind — to build a safe and supportive space where women from different backgrounds could connect, support one another and grow together.

What started as a small initiative has quickly expanded into a network of more than 500 women, with members joining for everything from business support and employment guidance to wellbeing activities and social connection.

Patel says the inspiration behind the initiative came from seeing how many women silently struggle with confidence, isolation and financial uncertainty, often without access to reliable support systems.

“Our vision was to create a space where women feel heard, supported and empowered,” she said. “Sometimes people simply need encouragement, guidance and a community that genuinely believes in them.”

The community now supports women through networking events, wellness meetups, employment guidance, cultural activities and charity initiatives. Members are also encouraged to explore entrepreneurship, with some women reportedly launching home-based businesses and cloud kitchen ventures after receiving support through the network.

Alongside business and employment support, the group has also become increasingly involved in charity and fundraising work aimed at helping individuals and families facing hardship.

One of its recent gatherings, held at Carlton Lounge in the UK, brought women together for networking, discussions and community activities centred around empowerment and wellbeing. According to organisers, the event received strong participation and positive feedback from attendees.

The Women Support Community says it hopes to continue expanding its reach while keeping its original mission intact: creating what Patel describes as “a strong sisterhood” where women feel connected, valued and encouraged to move forward together.