Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Starmer backs review after boys spared custody in rape case

At Southampton Crown Court on Thursday, Judge Nicholas Rowland sentenced the boys to Youth Rehabilitation Orders instead of custody, saying he wanted to “avoid criminalising these children unnecessarily”.

Starmer

Starmer said: 'This is an appalling case and it is right that law officers are urgently reviewing the sentences.'

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 25, 2026
Vivek Mishra

Vivek Mishra is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye covering British Asian affairs and developments in UK and South Asian politics. With 14 years of experience in digital journalism, his interests include politics, international relations, business, current affairs and sports.

See Full Bio
Follow:

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer has described as “appalling” a case in which three teenage boys avoided custodial sentences after being convicted of raping two girls in Hampshire.

Two girls, aged 15 and 14 at the time, were raped in separate attacks in Fordingbridge in November 2024 and January 2025 by two 14-year-old boys. Another boy, then aged 13, was convicted over his involvement in the second attack.

At Southampton Crown Court on Thursday, Judge Nicholas Rowland sentenced the boys to Youth Rehabilitation Orders instead of custody, saying he wanted to “avoid criminalising these children unnecessarily”.

The boys filmed the rapes on their phones and later shared some footage online. One girl, now 16, told BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme that the decision felt like a “rock straight in my face” and “a slap on the wrist”.

“Why did I sit and put myself through the pain of going to court, going through a trial, reliving everything because of evidence and watching it all happen again?” she said.

Responding on X, Starmer said: “The girls at the heart of this case have shown extraordinary bravery and strength in heinous circumstances.

“This is an appalling case and it is right that law officers are urgently reviewing the sentences.”

The attorney general has 28 days to decide whether to refer the case to the Court of Appeal. Cabinet minister Darren Jones said the review would be looked at “urgently”, BBC reported.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said she was “sickened” by the case, while Reform UK MP Robert Jenrick said justice had not been done.

hampshire rape casekeir starmersouthampton crown courtyouth rehabilitation orders

Related News

cockroach-janta-party
News

India's Cockroach Janta Party vows to fight on after accounts removed

us-green-card-migrants
News

Green card rule change leaves more than a million legal immigrants in limbo

David-Miliband-starmer
News

David Miliband: Labour is unpopular because it hasn't changed enough

white-house-fire
News

Secret service kill gunman in shoot-out outside White House

More For You

Queen Elizabeth

The exhibition recently opened to the public at the King’s Gallery at Buckingham Palace in London to mark the birth centenary year of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

© Queen Elizabeth II, Baron, 1956

Queen’s zardozi gown from 1961 India visit displayed in London

AN EVENING gown featuring zardozi work inspired by India’s national flower, the lotus, is among the items on display at one of the UK’s biggest royal exhibitions dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The gown was designed by Norman Hartnell, Dressmaker to the Queen, for a state dinner hosted by then president Dr Rajendra Prasad in Delhi in January 1961. It is the centrepiece of the ‘Diplomatic Dressing’ section of the ‘Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style’ exhibition.

Keep ReadingShow less