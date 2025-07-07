Starmer faces Labour pushback over SEND reform plans

KEIR STARMER is facing a backlash from Labour MPs over plans to reform special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) support, after ministers stopped short of guaranteeing legal rights for parents.
Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said the government was committed to reforming the current system, which costs £12 billion a year. However, she did not confirm if legally enforceable rights, such as those provided by education, health and care plans (EHCPs), would remain.
Early education minister Stephen Morgan told Times Radio: “We want to make sure that every child gets the support that they need,” but did not rule out changes to current entitlements.
Senior Labour MPs told The Times the plans risk repeating mistakes from past welfare reforms. “We’re all in favour of reforming the system but that cannot be driven by saving money and taking support away from children,” one MP said.
ALSO READ: Starmer makes major concessions on welfare bill to avoid defeat in Commons
The government’s proposals, expected in the autumn, focus on early intervention and better support in mainstream schools. Ministers say the aim is not to cut costs but to improve outcomes. They have pledged £750 million for new specialist facilities and over £1 billion for high needs budgets.
Campaigners say EHCPs remain essential for securing support. Celebrities and groups including the National Autistic Society warned in The Guardian: “Without statutory support, underpinned by necessary extra resources for schools, it’s extremely unlikely that ministers will achieve their aim.”
Phillipson told the BBC the current system was “too adversarial” and “too bureaucratic,” adding: “We need to just take a step back and think about how do we build a better system.”