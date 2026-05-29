Burnham drops call to scrap immigration benefits ban

LABOUR candidate Andy Burnham has quietly dropped his longstanding call to scrap a rule that stops migrants from claiming benefits, as scrutiny of his policy positions grows ahead of the Makerfield by-election.

The Greater Manchester mayor previously urged the government on several occasions to end the no recourse to public funds (NRPF) rule, which has since 1999 barred people who move to the UK from accessing benefits or public housing until they are granted settled status.

Critics say the rule is a significant driver of rough sleeping, as those who lose their jobs or face other setbacks have no access to official support.

In 2019, Burnham called on his mayoral website for the policy to be abolished outright. In 2023, he signed a joint letter with Greater Manchester council leaders urging the then-Conservative government to give non-UK nationals facing homelessness "at least a minimum safety net" by changing the NRPF rules.

A fair immigration system

His position now appears to have shifted. A spokesperson said Burnham "recognises that towns across this country want an immigration system to be fair and they want to know that the government has control." The spokesperson added that Burnham "strongly believes we need control as well as compassion."

It is understood that if Burnham wins the by-election and eventually succeeds Keir Starmer as prime minister, he would look again at how best to tackle rough sleeping rather than commit to scrapping NRPF.

The change comes a week after Burnham backed controversial immigration reforms being driven by home secretary Shabana Mahmood. Speaking to reporters in Makerfield last Friday (22), he said the "broad thrust" of what Mahmood was doing was right, while leaving room for adjustments — particularly on proposed changes to settled status rules, which some Labour MPs have described as harsh.

"I think the consultation needs to be real on that issue, because I know there have been concerns raised by members of parliament," he said.

Burnham's views on migration are drawing attention as he faces what looks likely to be a straight fight against Reform UK in Makerfield, a constituency just outside Wigan.

When he formally launched his campaign, he framed it as a bid to return to Westminster and change the direction of the Labour Party, telling voters that backing him was "a vote to change Labour."