'Desi Bling' creators say cast never saw footage until Netflix release to keep Dubai reality drama 'real'

Highlights

Desi Bling cast members were not allowed to watch footage during filming

Creators said the Netflix series followed real tensions, proposals and friendships as they unfolded

The show’s luxury visuals were designed to reflect Dubai’s ultra-rich lifestyle, not stage it

Desi Bling creators kept cast in the dark to preserve on-screen drama

The makers of Netflix reality series Desi Bling have revealed that cast members were blocked from seeing any footage during production in an effort to preserve genuine reactions and unpredictable drama on screen.

Director Marcel Dufour said participants only watched the series after it premiered on Netflix, meaning they had no idea how other scenes, arguments or conversations had been edited or presented while filming was underway.

“If they see the footage, they might change their personalities to look better,” Dufour explained, adding that the production wanted reactions and emotions to remain natural throughout filming.

Executive producer Mazen Laham said the team structured events and parties but did not script confrontations or emotional moments. Existing tensions between cast members became starting points for storylines, while producers followed events as they unfolded in real time.

That unpredictability extended to major moments in the series, including Karan Kundrra’s proposal to Tejasswi Prakash. Laham said the team knew the proposal was planned but were still reacting alongside the couple during filming.

Dubai luxury became part of the storytelling

While Desi Bling centres heavily on emotional conflicts and relationships, the creators said the show’s visual identity was equally important. From Lamborghinis and Rolls-Royces to jewellery and designer fashion, the series leans into the spectacle of Dubai’s wealthy Indian community.

Laham rejected suggestions that the luxury was exaggerated for television, insisting the cast genuinely owned the cars, homes and accessories featured on screen. “If they are walking out of a Lamborghini, we film it nicely,” he said, describing those sequences as artistic presentation rather than staged reality.

Dufour added that the glossy visuals helped create the larger-than-life atmosphere that defines the show.

The series also features appearances from Bollywood personalities including Tamannaah Bhatia, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. According to the producers, those cameos happened naturally through the cast’s personal and business connections.

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Producers say reality came before reputation

The creators said filming took place over roughly two months, with some large-scale events requiring up to eight cameras and around 60 crew members. Because producers could not predict arguments, reconciliations or emotional fallout, they often secured extra locations and permits in advance.

Despite the show’s dramatic tone, Laham insisted the production drew a line when it came to protecting cast members. He said the team maintained professional distance from participants and avoided deliberately harming reputations for entertainment value.

The result, according to the creators, was a reality series where the cast lived inside their own luxury bubble while cameras simply documented what happened when relationships, ego and wealth collided in public.