Steven Spielberg returns to UFO territory with 'Disclosure Day', starring Emily Blunt and Colin Firth

Highlights:

The first Disclosure Day trailer shows Steven Spielberg back in UFO territory.

Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor and Colin Firth lead the cast in a story about aliens and truth.

The teaser points to emotions, secrecy and the public’s right to know.

Release is set for summer 2026 with a major push in US marketing.

The Disclosure Day trailer gives a first look at Spielberg’s new UFO film, placing aliens next to human doubt and a simple idea: people want the truth. The teaser leans on secrecy rather than spectacle, which fits the current interest in UFO hearings and leaked evidence. Spielberg is returning to a subject he knows well, and he is doing it with an emotional tone rather than noise.

Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day trailer introduces UFO discovery storyline





What the Disclosure Day trailer shows the audience

The brief video holds back, as if avoiding a big reveal. Emily Blunt appears live on television as a weather presenter and she looks confused. Josh O’Connor stands at another point in the story arguing that “the whole world” deserves full disclosure. Colin Firth is strapped into a device, watching something that unsettles him.

Images of crop marks, forests and deer heighten the suggestion that something has landed or already lives among us. The framing makes the unknown feel close to daily life. Spielberg seems more interested in how people interpret a fact they never expected.

- YouTube youtu.be





Why the Disclosure Day trailer links Spielberg back to aliens

This is his first feature since The Fabelmans in 2022, a personal film that collected seven Oscar nominations. Before that, he helped define alien cinema. E.T., Close Encounters of the Third Kind and War of the Worlds carried fear, trust and family.

David Koepp wrote the script from Spielberg’s story and has called it emotional. Actor Colman Domingo said he cried after reading it. That does not confirm the tone, but it signals a belief in human reactions rather than military action. O’Connor also called the film “old-school Spielberg” in an earlier interview.

How the cast shapes the first reaction

The line-up is strong. Blunt and O’Connor lead. Colin Firth, Colman Domingo, Eve Hewson, Wyatt Russell and Henry Lloyd-Hughes round it out. Each actor, based on the small clips, seems to circle one question: if aliens exist, who decides what the public gets to know?

Elizabeth Marvel’s line in another version of the teaser, asking why a vast universe would be “saved only for us”, is close to religious thought, but spoken plainly. Spielberg has always let actors speak the doubt most viewers feel, and the trailer repeats the point without shouting it.





What comes next for the UFO film

Marketing is already visible. Billboards are up in Times Square. The teaser is attached to the next Avatar theatrical release. Streaming chatter increased after a separate documentary, The Age of Disclosure, broke rental records on Amazon, and Disclosure Day arrives into that same space.





The release is confirmed for summer 2026. It will land close to Toy Story 5, Minions 3, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, and other franchise titles. The ending of the teaser is simple: no aliens are shown, only a question about who owns the truth. That choice may carry the marketing for a few months until a longer trailer arrives.