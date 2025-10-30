Spielberg and John Williams reunite for their 30th movie, a UFO story five decades in the making

Highlights:

John Williams is scoring the Steven Spielberg UFO movie again. The 93-year-old composer is back with Spielberg for what’ll be their 30th film together. Juilliard School president Damian Woetzel quietly let it slip during a New York event, saying Williams was “in Los Angeles doing what he does, working with Steven Spielberg on the next movie.” The film is untitled and UFOs are involved. That’s about all anyone knows right now.

Steven Spielberg and John Williams return for their 30th collaboration on an untitled UFO adventure Getty Images





Spielberg and Williams still doing it after 50 years

Their first one was The Sugarland Express in 1974. Then Jaws. E.T.. Jurassic Park. This new UFO story looks like Spielberg going back to the kind of big, strange spectacle he built his name on. Universal is calling it an “original event film.” Williams had said two years ago he’d retire after Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Spielberg’s long-time musical partner Williams returns for another large-scale sci-fi project Getty Images





The UFO movie: what’s actually known

Spielberg’s kept it under wraps, as usual. All that’s known for now is that it’s sci-fi, made for Universal, and already shot. Cast includes Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colman Domingo, Colin Firth and Eve Hewson and the screenplay is by David Koepp, who also wrote Jurassic Park and War of the Worlds.

John Williams continues

He’s 93. Most people his age would be retired ten times over. But he’s back at the piano. Williams has 54 Oscar nominations, five wins, and enough themes burned into pop culture to last forever.

When he talked to the Times UK last year, he said he didn’t want to “close any doors.” Guess he meant it.