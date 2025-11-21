Six South Asian innovators selected for Unlock Her Future Prize

She was speaking at an event at Lancaster House last Wednesday (12) which marked a year of major developments between the two countries, including two prime ministerial visits and the signing of the UK–India Vision 2035 and a free trade agreement. She said, “Under prime minister Keir Starmer we have become an outward-facing nation – a nation that stands tall on the international stage, promoting prosperity and security, and working together to tackle the crucial challenges of today, such as climate change.

“Our decision to rebuild trust and relationships with other nations has led to us resetting our relationship with the European Union; securing the trade deal with the US; and, in July at Chequers, with prime ministers Starmer and Narendra Modi, signing the historic UK–India Vision 2035 and the comprehensive economic and trade agreement.

David Lammy

“It is a deal built on trust and ambition for each other’s nations, and a huge leap forward in our economic partnership. The prime minister’s recent visit to Mumbai was supported by one of the largest UK delegations in years, showing the scale and ambition of our partnership.”

Describing India as a “close friend” and a “strategic partner” Malhotra said, “We share deep roots and a bright future. Our partnership is often described as a unique living bridge built on shared values, mutual respect, and the incredible contributions of Indian communities to our economy, our society and our culture.”

In her remarks, the minister also noted the recent deaths of Lord Swraj Paul, Lord Meghnad Desai and GP Hinduja, and paid tribute to their contribution to UK–India relations.

Deputy prime minister David Lammy, who serves as secretary of state for justice and lord chancellor, also spoke on the occasion, which brought together senior diplomats, parliamentarians, business leaders and community representatives.

He said India remains “one of the UK’s most important partners” and added that it was among the first countries he visited soon after becoming foreign secretary.

Lammy said it was also one of his final visits in that role, when he met India’s prime minister to discuss the “shared history and shared future” of both nations.

He said, “India is the emerging superpower of the 21st century, with the fastest growth in the G20 and on track to become the world’s third-largest economy by the end of the decade. While I was there, I also saw what so many other Brits have seen before me – a country different in many ways, but also deeply familiar. Scratch the surface, and you find much that unites us: two vibrant democracies, two economies full of ideas and potential; two nations determined to build the past and shape a better future. Our shared story is far from over, and what we have achieved so far is only the beginning of what we can do together.”

He added that the UK–India free trade agreement (FTA) would deepen historic ties and strengthen the economic partnership, supported by shared interests in the green transition, new technologies, and global security.

“From Bengaluru to Birmingham, we are unlocking potential and delivering growth,” he said.

Lammy said both countries were already seeing early gains from the agreement. According to him, the prime minister’s recent visit resulted in £1.3 billion of investment into the UK and £3.6bn into India, creating 10,600 jobs. He called it a “clear win-win” and thanked the Indian government for the warm welcome offered to the UK delegation. The minister added, “Trade between the UK and India is already worth more than £40bn. We are working together on the defining technologies of this decade through our Technology Security Initiative, and we are cooperating more closely than ever to tackle climate change, the most serious threat of this century. But this is only the beginning. We have much more to do, and much more we can achieve, together.”

He also pointed to recent judicial cooperation, including a visit to Delhi by Sir Geoffrey Vos for discussions at the Standing International Forum of Commercial Courts, which he said would open the way for further collaboration under an existing memorandum of understanding.

The reception drew guests from across public life. The Duke of Edinburgh attended, along with Indian high commissioner Vikram Doraiswami.

Peers and parliamentarians including Lord Karan Bilimoria, Lord Jitesh Gadhia and former MP Virendra Sharma were also present.

Faith leaders Rajrajeshwar Guru and Bhai Mohinder Singh Ahluwalia OBE KSG, chairman of the Guru Nanak

Nishkam Sewak Jatha UK, took part in the event.

Cultural organisations were also represented, including Dr Nandakumara MBE from the Bhavan, London, and Suranjan Som of Bengal Heritage.

Students from the Guru Rakesh Yadav Movement performed a classical Indian dance at the reception.