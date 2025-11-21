Six South Asian innovators selected for Unlock Her Future Prize

The Bicester Collection has announced the winners of the Unlock Her Future Prize 2025 – South Asia Edition. Six innovators from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Bhutan and Pakistan were selected for their ventures supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
The initiative, part of the company’s DO GOOD programme, is a global start-up competition for women social entrepreneurs at idea or early-growth stage. Supported by Ashoka and endorsed by UN Women, the Prize has reached women across 39 countries and allocated more than US$600,000 to women-led ventures.
Judges Desirée Bollier, Dr Rubana Huq, Priya Sigdel, Rishini Weeraratne and Paroma Chatterjee selected six winners.
From India, Amritha Krishnamoorthy was recognised for Stepping Stones Centre, and Jhillika Trisal for Cognitii, both under SDG 4. From Nepal, Sophiya Tamang was chosen for Idea to Impact under SDG 2. From Pakistan, Nida Yousaf Sheikh was selected for H2O Technologies under SDG 6. From Bangladesh, Nishat Anjum Palka was recognised for Mommykidz under SDG 3. From Bhutan, Yangchen Dolkar Dorji was chosen for LEAD+ under SDG 10.
Each winner will receive up to $100,000 in funding, mentoring, leadership training, media support, and access to Oxford University Saïd Business School.
The Bicester Collection said the 2025 edition reflects its ties with South Asian communities and coincides with its 30th anniversary. “From 2,400 applicants to 11 exceptional finalists — and now our winners — each reminds us that behind every number is a story of courage, creativity and the determination to build a better world. The 2025 winners embody the diversity and ingenuity of South Asia, proving why investing in women matters. As The Bicester Collection marks 30 years of reimagining shopping as a force for good, this edition reinforces a purpose that defines us: progress is meaningful only when it unlocks opportunity for others. This is the spirit of Unlock Her Future,” said Chantal Khoueiry.
The Prize will expand to East and South-East Asia in 2026.