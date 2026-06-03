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Woman charged with murder after man's body found in Leicester van

Harinder Kaur, 39, also charged with perverting the course of justice

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Murder charge after body found locked in Leicester van

Photo for representation: iStock
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJun 03, 2026
Eastern Eye

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Highlights

  • Body found in parked Ford Transit in Leicester city centre on May 27
  • Met Police took over inquiry after van traced to west London address
  • Police appeal for dashcam or doorbell footage of white Ford Transit

A 39-year-old woman arrested in west London after a man's body was discovered in the back of a van in Leicester has been charged with his murder on Tuesday (2).

Harinder Kaur, from Hounslow, will appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court this week. She also faces a charge of perverting the course of justice. The Metropolitan Police took over the investigation after the van was found to be registered to a London address.

"The charges relate to the death of a man who was discovered in the back of a van in Garden Street, Leicester, at 17:30 on Wednesday, May 27," the Met Police said.

"The van was registered to an address in west London, and on Friday, May 29, a 39-year-old woman was arrested in Hounslow. Work is ongoing to identify the man and inform his next of kin," the force said.

Police seek help

Police appealed to the public for information, particularly doorbell or dashcam footage that may have captured a white Ford Transit van — registration BF18 VNV — travelling to Leicester from London.

"When officers forced entry to the van, the body of a man was found inside. Enquiries surrounding the circumstances of the man's death were undertaken by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, supported by officers from Leicestershire Police," Leicestershire Police said in a statement last week.

Following a search at a property in Hounslow, west London, responsibility for the investigation was transferred to the Met Police.

Detectives launched their inquiry after the body was found in a van parked in Leicester city centre last month. Police were called to a car park by a member of the public who raised concerns about the condition of the vehicle. When officers forced entry, the man's body was found inside.

After tracing the address of the van's registered keeper, further enquiries led to the arrest of Kaur on suspicion of murder.

(PTI)

woman charged with murderharinder kaurhounslow murderermans body leicester van
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