Robbie Williams, Gary Barlow and Lulu turn back the clock with rare 'Relight My Fire' reunion

Highlights

Robbie Williams and Gary Barlow reunited on stage with Lulu for the first time in more than 15 years

The trio performed their 1993 hit Relight My Fire at a charity fundraiser

The event raised money for Lulu’s Mental Health Trust

Boy George and Delta Goodrem were among the guest performers

A reunion fans thought they might never see again

A wave of nostalgia swept through a star-studded charity gala as Robbie Williams and Gary Barlow joined Lulu on stage for a rare performance of Relight My Fire.

The trio reunited to perform the chart-topping 1993 hit together for the first time in over 15 years, providing one of the standout moments of an evening dedicated to raising funds for mental health support.

Held in aid of Lulu’s Mental Health Trust, the event brought together a host of music stars and celebrity supporters for a night of live performances and fundraising.

Three pop icons share the stage once more

The evening began with Gary Barlow performing an intimate rendition of Take That classic A Million Love Songs. Robbie Williams later joined Lulu for a performance of his enduring anthem Angels.

The biggest reaction of the night came when all three artists returned to the stage to perform Relight My Fire, recreating a partnership that helped define British pop in the early 1990s.

The crowd responded enthusiastically as the singers revisited the hit that became one of Take That’s signature songs.





The charity concert featured several unexpected collaborations throughout the evening.

Australian singer Delta Goodrem teamed up with Lulu for a performance of Boom Bang-a-Bang before later returning to sing her Eurovision entry Eclipse.

Boy George also joined the celebrations, sharing the stage with Lulu for a lively rendition of Culture Club favourite Karma Chameleon.

Celebrities rally behind mental health cause

Beyond the music, the event served as a major fundraiser for Lulu’s Mental Health Trust, which is supported through Prism the Gift Fund.

Among those in attendance were Tracey Emin, David Furnish, Brian Cox, Rashida Jones and Ezra Koenig, all lending their support to the cause.

For many in the audience, however, the night belonged to Lulu, Robbie Williams and Gary Barlow, whose long-awaited reunion proved that Relight My Fire still has the power to ignite a crowd decades after its release.