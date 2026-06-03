Tom Holland addresses viral 'Spider-Man' remark after 30th birthday

Highlights

Tom Holland has revisited his famous remark about playing Spider-Man beyond the age of 30

The actor recently celebrated his 30th birthday and is preparing for Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Holland says he would happily continue in the role for as long as he is wanted

He also revealed that work on The Odyssey helped give the new Spider-Man film extra development time

A quote that aged faster than expected

Five years after suggesting he would be doing something wrong if he was still playing Spider-Man at 30, Tom Holland has taken a different view.

The actor, who celebrated his 30th birthday just days ago, reflected on the comment while discussing his future as Peter Parker. Holland admitted he was surprised to see the quote resurface and found himself trying to remember exactly what he meant at the time.

Looking back, he said the remark was less about leaving the role and more about eventually passing it on to someone else.

Why Spider-Man is still part of the plan

Rather than preparing to walk away, Holland now appears more committed than ever to the Marvel character that made him a global star.

He revealed that conversations about Spider-Man's future continue at the studio and joked that he may need to revise his original deadline from 30 to 37.

Holland also suggested there may have been a strategic element behind the original comment, joking that he could have been trying to pressure Sony during contract discussions by creating uncertainty about his future in the franchise.

Whatever the reason, he made it clear that he still has a strong affection for the character, describing Spider-Man as "the joy of my life" and saying he would continue playing the role for as long as he is welcomed back.

New films and renewed confidence

Holland's next appearance as Peter Parker will come in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is scheduled for release on 31 July 2026. The film sees director Destin Daniel Cretton take over from Jon Watts.

Alongside the Marvel project, Holland is set to star in Christopher Nolan's adaptation of The Odyssey, playing Telemachus, the son of Odysseus.

The actor revealed that his work on The Odyssey helped create a six-month window for Marvel to continue developing the script for the new Spider-Man film. According to Holland, that additional time allowed the creative team to refine the project and strengthen the story.

His confidence in the result is clear. Holland believes the team has delivered the strongest version of a Spider-Man film yet, signalling that his future with the web-slinging superhero may be far from over.