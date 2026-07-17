Vijay's son Jason Sanjay reveals the moment he knew he belonged in cinema

Highlights

Jason Sanjay says his family's support gave him the confidence to pursue filmmaking

Vijay's son revealed he wrote his first screenplay while studying in Canada

He says his current focus is on the release of his directorial debut, Sigma

Vijay's son Jason Sanjay has spoken about the encouragement he received from his family as he prepared to make his directorial debut with Sigma. The aspiring filmmaker said the belief shown by his parents gave him the confidence to pursue a career behind the camera.

In an interview with Cinema Vikatan, Jason reflected on how his interest in cinema evolved and the journey that eventually led to his first feature film.

'My parents believed in me'

Jason said he shared his ambition to enter the film industry with his parents, sister and friends before deciding to pursue filmmaking.

"I told my parents, my sister, and my friends that I wanted to enter cinema. Everyone responded positively, and that became a huge source of energy for me. Only then did I realise how much faith they had in me."

He added that the support continued after work began on Sigma, with actors including Vijay Sethupathi and Soori offering their best wishes.

Jason also revealed that while studying filmmaking in Canada, he wrote a 120-page screenplay, which he later adapted into a 20-minute short film to better understand directing.

How Sigma became his first film

After returning to India, Jason developed several story ideas before choosing one to share with friends and industry professionals. He said he refined the script based on their feedback before presenting it to producer Tamil Kumaran through his uncle, Sanjeev.

Jason explained that he initially wanted only the experience of pitching a story, but the producer liked the script. He later narrated it to producer Subaskaran, who also approved the project, paving the way for Sigma.

Acting is not the priority

Despite speculation about whether he will eventually become an actor, Jason said his immediate focus is on delivering Sigma.

"Right now, I have the responsibility of releasing Sigma successfully, and that is where my full focus is."

He added that he will decide whether to act or continue directing after the film's release, revealing that he already has several story ideas for future projects.