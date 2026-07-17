Aamir Khan ends years of speculation over '3 Idiots' biggest mystery

Highlights

Aamir Khan says Phunsukh Wangdu was not based on Sonam Wangchuk

The actor called the long-standing claim a "misconception"

His comments came after co-star Omi Vaidya linked the character to the activist

For years, many fans believed Aamir Khan's memorable 3 Idiots character, Phunsukh Wangdu, was inspired by educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. Now, the actor has put the speculation to rest, saying the connection is simply "a misconception".

Speaking during a Q&A session at the London Indian Film Festival, Aamir said neither he nor the film's writers knew Wangchuk while making the 2009 blockbuster.

Aamir Khan sets the record straight

Responding to a question about Wangchuk's ongoing hunger strike, Aamir dismissed the long-held belief that the activist inspired Phunsukh Wangdu.

"No, that's not true actually. That is a misconception. I didn't know about Mr Sonam at that time when we were doing this film 3 Idiots. I want to tell you neither Raju nor Abhijat, the writers of the film, nor I. We didn't know about Mr Sonam."

Although he rejected the claim, Aamir praised Wangchuk's work and said it should be appreciated on its own merit.

"However, what Mr Sonam is doing is good work in any case. He doesn't have to be based on the character of 3 Idiots for us to respect him and the work that he does."

Omi Vaidya's comments prompted the clarification

Aamir's remarks came days after his 3 Idiots co-star Omi Vaidya, who played Chatur, shared a video supporting Wangchuk during his indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak issue.

In the video, Vaidya suggested that Phunsukh Wangdu had been based on the activist.

Addressing the claim, Aamir said he had seen the video and disagreed.

"I know that I saw the video of Chatur, just recently... he is wrong."

Support continues for Sonam Wangchuk

Wangchuk's protest has received support from several members of the film industry, including Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman, Abhay Deol and Imran Khan.

Actor Swara Bhasker met Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar on July 14, while the Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP) has announced a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20, coinciding with the start of the Monsoon Session.