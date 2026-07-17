Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Aamir Khan ends years of speculation over '3 Idiots' biggest mystery

The actor called the long-standing claim a "misconception"

Aamir Khan ends years of speculation over '3 Idiots' biggest mystery

Speaking during a Q&A session at the London Indian Film Festival

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 17, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Aamir Khan says Phunsukh Wangdu was not based on Sonam Wangchuk
  • The actor called the long-standing claim a "misconception"
  • His comments came after co-star Omi Vaidya linked the character to the activist

For years, many fans believed Aamir Khan's memorable 3 Idiots character, Phunsukh Wangdu, was inspired by educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. Now, the actor has put the speculation to rest, saying the connection is simply "a misconception".

Speaking during a Q&A session at the London Indian Film Festival, Aamir said neither he nor the film's writers knew Wangchuk while making the 2009 blockbuster.

Aamir Khan sets the record straight

Responding to a question about Wangchuk's ongoing hunger strike, Aamir dismissed the long-held belief that the activist inspired Phunsukh Wangdu.

"No, that's not true actually. That is a misconception. I didn't know about Mr Sonam at that time when we were doing this film 3 Idiots. I want to tell you neither Raju nor Abhijat, the writers of the film, nor I. We didn't know about Mr Sonam."

Although he rejected the claim, Aamir praised Wangchuk's work and said it should be appreciated on its own merit.

"However, what Mr Sonam is doing is good work in any case. He doesn't have to be based on the character of 3 Idiots for us to respect him and the work that he does."

Omi Vaidya's comments prompted the clarification

Aamir's remarks came days after his 3 Idiots co-star Omi Vaidya, who played Chatur, shared a video supporting Wangchuk during his indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak issue.

In the video, Vaidya suggested that Phunsukh Wangdu had been based on the activist.

Addressing the claim, Aamir said he had seen the video and disagreed.

"I know that I saw the video of Chatur, just recently... he is wrong."

Support continues for Sonam Wangchuk

Wangchuk's protest has received support from several members of the film industry, including Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman, Abhay Deol and Imran Khan.

Actor Swara Bhasker met Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar on July 14, while the Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP) has announced a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20, coinciding with the start of the Monsoon Session.

sonam wangchuk3 idiotsaamir khan
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

harpz-kaur-surinderella
Entertainment

Harpz Kaur brings Bollywood magic to Surinderella

Harriet-Sharmini-Smithers
Entertainment

Harriet Sharmini Smithers: Sophia Duleep Singh's struggle for equality still resonates

Maimuna-Memon-actress
Entertainment

Maimuna Memon: Stepping away from technology has been a real pleasure

Waleed-Akhtar-esh-alladi
Entertainment

Waleed Akhtar says The P Word more relevant than ever

More For You

Lewis Hamilton shares heartfelt family post as Kim Kardashian mourns grandmother MJ Shannon

Kim Kardashian also paid tribute to her grandmother

Instagram/ kimkardashian

Lewis Hamilton shares heartfelt family post as Kim Kardashian mourns grandmother MJ Shannon

Highlights

  • Lewis Hamilton posted an emotional message following the death of Kim Kardashian's grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon
  • Kris Jenner announced her mother's death at the age of 91
  • Kim Kardashian paid tribute to her grandmother, describing her as her "forever twin"

Lewis Hamilton has shared a heartfelt message about cherishing loved ones following the death of Kim Kardashian's grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon.

The Formula One driver posted a series of photographs from a recent family holiday with Kardashian, her children and members of his own family, ending the post with a brief but poignant message just hours after Kris Jenner announced her mother's death.

Keep ReadingShow less