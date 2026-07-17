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What's the Indian connection behind Lupita Nyong'o's 'The Odyssey' premiere jewellery

Lupita Nyong'o turned heads at the New York premiere of The Odyssey

What's the Indian connection behind Lupita Nyong'o's 'The Odyssey' premiere jewellery

The appearance brought Indian craftsmanship to one of Hollywood's biggest red carpets

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran Jul 17, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Lupita Nyong'o wore Sabyasachi High Jewellery to the New York premiere of The Odyssey
  • Her look featured a pearl and diamond necklace paired with the designer's Bengal Tiger ring
  • The appearance brought Indian craftsmanship to one of Hollywood's biggest red carpets

Lupita Nyong'o turned heads at the New York premiere of The Odyssey, but it was Indian craftsmanship that became one of the evening's standout talking points. The Oscar-winning actor completed her red carpet look with pieces from Sabyasachi High Jewellery, showcasing the designer's signature artistry on one of Hollywood's biggest stages.

Paired with a sculptural gold gown, the jewellery reflected Sabyasachi's blend of heritage craftsmanship and contemporary luxury.

Sabyasachi jewellery completes the look

Nyong'o accessorised her metallic gold ensemble with a statement necklace featuring pearls and brilliant-cut diamonds from Sabyasachi High Jewellery.

She also wore the designer's Bengal Tiger ring, crafted in 18-carat gold and set with old mine-cut diamonds. The pairing of pearls with bold gold detailing reflected Sabyasachi's distinctive design language while complementing the elegance of her outfit.

Indian craftsmanship shines on a global stage

The actor kept her styling understated, opting for subtle make-up and a sleek hairstyle that allowed the jewellery to remain the focal point. A dark blue manicure added a contrasting finishing touch to the monochromatic look.

Nyong'o's appearance at the premiere highlighted the growing visibility of Indian luxury jewellery at major international events, with Sabyasachi's creations once again featured on a high-profile Hollywood red carpet.

the odyssey sabyasachi mukherjee indian craftsmanship lupita nyongo
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