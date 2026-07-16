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Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' sparks rave reviews with critics calling it 'grand' and 'thrilling'

A small number of reviewers questioned Nolan's interpretation

Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' sparks rave reviews with critics calling it 'grand' and 'thrilling'

The strongest reactions focused on the film's spectacle and storytelling

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 16, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Early reviews have praised The Odyssey for its scale, ambition and visual spectacle.
  • Critics have described the film as "grand", "thrilling" and "the definition of epic".
  • A small number of reviewers questioned Nolan's interpretation of Homer's classic poem.

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is already generating strong awards-season buzz after early reviews hailed the filmmaker's latest epic as a visually spectacular and ambitious adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek poem.

While most critics praised the film's scale, performances and cinematic craftsmanship, some questioned the liberties taken with the source material, making the adaptation one of Nolan's most widely discussed films since Oppenheimer.

Critics praise Nolan's epic vision

The strongest reactions focused on the film's spectacle and storytelling.

Variety called The Odyssey "a genuinely grand, gutsy vision", praising its succession of large-scale set pieces across its nearly three-hour runtime. Empire awarded it five stars, describing it as "the definition of epic", while The Guardian applauded Nolan's "thrilling ambition, boldness, seriousness, generosity and flair".

The BBC also praised the film, writing that although Oppenheimer remains Nolan's most complete work, The Odyssey is "so rich, so full of magic and humanity" that it demands another viewing.

A fresh take on Homer's classic

Written and directed by Nolan, The Odyssey follows King Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, as he battles monsters, mythical creatures and impossible odds during his decade-long journey home to Ithaca after the Trojan War.

Tom Holland stars as Telemachus, while Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and Zendaya round out the ensemble cast.

Several reviewers highlighted Nolan's reinterpretation of Homer's poem. The Los Angeles Times said the director reshapes the ancient text into a story centred on memory, identity and the passage of time. RogerEbert.com also noted that Nolan takes creative liberties to weave together different versions of Odysseus' journey into a single narrative.

Not every reviewer was convinced

Despite the overwhelmingly positive response, some critics were less enthusiastic.

The Hollywood Reporter described the film as uneven despite praising its ensemble cast. The Economist labelled it "a very silly adaptation", while The New Yorker argued that Nolan presents a more contemporary version of Odysseus instead of fully embracing the worldview of the original poem.

Even so, Screen Rant called the film gripping and emotionally powerful, while TheWrap praised it as an unusually personal blockbuster that explores guilt and self-reflection on a monumental scale.

The Odyssey marks Nolan's first feature since Oppenheimer, which won seven Academy Awards.

Inspired by Homer's epic poem, the film blends mythology, action and drama, with its early critical reception suggesting Nolan's latest project is set to be one of the year's most talked-about releases.

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