Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' stuns critics, but everyone is saying the same thing about Matt Damon

Highlights

Matt Damon's portrayal of Odysseus has emerged as the biggest talking point from the film's first reactions.

Critics have praised Christopher Nolan's IMAX spectacle, but many say the performances give the epic its emotional power.

Aside from some concerns over pacing, early reactions have been overwhelmingly positive.

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey was always expected to impress on a grand scale. Shot entirely with IMAX cameras and adapting one of literature's greatest epics, the film has been billed as one of the biggest cinematic events of 2026. But while early reactions celebrate its breathtaking visuals and ambitious filmmaking, one theme appears repeatedly across the first reviews: the film's greatest strength may not be its spectacle at all.

Instead, critics are pointing to Matt Damon's performance as the emotional anchor that transforms The Odyssey from a technical achievement into a compelling character drama.

Matt Damon steals the spotlight

Across dozens of first reactions, Damon's portrayal of Odysseus has emerged as one of the film's most consistent talking points. Critics describe his performance as commanding yet restrained, capturing both the physical endurance of the legendary king and the emotional burden of a man desperate to return home after the Trojan War.

Several reviewers have gone as far as calling it one of the strongest performances of Damon's career. Robert Pattinson has also drawn widespread praise for his turn as Antinous, with many describing him as a scene-stealing antagonist. Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Lupita Nyong'o and John Leguizamo have also been singled out for helping give the sprawling epic its emotional depth rather than simply serving its spectacle.

The spectacle lives up to expectations, but one criticism remains

The film's visuals have received the praise many expected from Nolan. Critics have highlighted its large-scale battle sequences, practical effects and the immersive quality of its IMAX presentation, with some calling it the culmination of the director's years of experimenting with the format. Several reviewers have urged audiences to experience the film on the biggest screen possible.

Despite the enthusiastic response, one criticism appears more than once. A handful of critics felt sections of the nearly three-hour journey lose momentum before the story reaches its emotional finale. While they praised the final act and the film's ambition, they suggested tighter pacing could have made the experience even stronger. Even so, this remains a minority view amid overwhelmingly positive reactions.

Early verdict points to another Nolan landmark

The first reactions suggest The Odyssey succeeds because it offers more than scale. Reviewers repeatedly return to its emotional storytelling, performances and practical filmmaking, arguing that these elements elevate it above a conventional historical epic.

Full reviews remain under embargo, but the early consensus is already taking shape. Christopher Nolan has delivered the sweeping spectacle audiences expected, yet it is Matt Damon's performance that many critics believe lingers long after the credits roll, making him the unexpected standout in one of the year's most anticipated films.