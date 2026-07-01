'Enola Holmes 3' faces early criticism as Netflix confronts another franchise slowdown

Highlights

Early reviews suggest Enola Holmes 3 struggles to match the appeal of its predecessors.

The film arrives as Netflix continues its search for long-running blockbuster franchises.

Critics say the latest instalment offers familiar themes but lacks a compelling mystery and fresh ideas.

Netflix has invested heavily in building original film franchises capable of matching the long-term success of Hollywood's biggest studios. While Enola Holmes has been one of the streaming giant's brighter success stories, early reactions to Enola Holmes 3 suggest the series may be losing momentum, raising fresh questions about Netflix's ability to sustain blockbuster franchises beyond their initial success.

The latest instalment reunites Millie Bobby Brown with Henry Cavill and brings together Adolescence writer Jack Thorne and director Philip Barantini. However, some critics believe the third chapter lacks the spark that made the first two films stand out.

One of Netflix's rare franchise successes

Unlike many of Netflix's high-profile original films, Enola Holmes has managed to build a loyal audience across multiple releases.

The first film found a home on Netflix after originally being developed elsewhere during the pandemic, while its sequel proved equally popular, establishing the detective series as one of the platform's few enduring franchises.

That success has proved difficult for Netflix to replicate. Big-budget titles such as Red Notice, The Grey Man and The Electric State generated attention on release but failed to develop the lasting cultural impact typically associated with major film franchises.

Why critics think the third film falls short

Early reviews suggest Enola Holmes 3 follows a familiar formula without adding enough new ideas.

The story sees Enola travelling to Malta to marry Tewkesbury before her plans are disrupted by the kidnapping of Sherlock Holmes. While the film continues to explore themes including women's independence and Britain's colonial history, critics argue those ideas never become fully integrated into the central mystery.

The investigation itself has also been described as less engaging than in previous instalments, with some reviewers suggesting the plot feels predictable and the overall scale smaller.

Millie Bobby Brown reprises her role as Enola Holmes, joined once again by Henry Cavill, Louis Partridge, Helena Bonham Carter and Sharon Duncan-Brewster.

While the returning cast has been welcomed, early reactions suggest the performances are not enough to overcome what some critics see as a lack of freshness in the screenplay.

The film also runs for under 100 minutes, making it shorter than its predecessors, although some reviewers believe the reduced runtime reflects a shortage of new ideas rather than tighter storytelling.

What it could mean for Netflix

For Netflix, the reception to Enola Holmes 3 comes at a time when the platform continues to search for original film series capable of delivering long-term success.

Although recent releases such as KPop Demon Hunters have shown that new franchises can still emerge, maintaining audience enthusiasm across multiple films remains a challenge.

Whether Enola Holmes continues beyond its third outing remains to be seen, but early reviews suggest Netflix may need to rethink the direction of one of its most recognisable original film franchises if it hopes to keep audiences invested.

Enola Holmes 3 is now streaming on Netflix.