10 most anticipated movies of 2026 and how much they're likely to earn

For the British Asian diaspora and global film audiences, the final five months of 2026 offer an unprecedented slate. The lines between Western blockbusters and Eastern mega-hits have completely blurred, with both vying for premium IMAX screens across the UK.
From returning sci-fi masterpieces to historical Bollywood grandeur, here is the definitive countdown of the 10 most anticipated movies still to come in 2026—and our verdict on which film will claim the ultimate box office crown.
10. Godzilla Minus Zero
Release Date: November 3, 2026 (Japan) / November 6, 2026 (North America & International)
Godzilla Minus Zero X/@Godzilla_Toho
Cast: Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe
Director: Takashi Yamazaki
Why the hype? Following the historic, Oscar-winning triumph of Godzilla Minus One, visionary filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki returns to helm the direct sequel. Promising the same grounded, character-driven emotional intensity alongside state-of-the-art VFX, it is locked into a massive November box-office clash.
Box Office Prediction: £250 Million (Global)
9. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping
Return to Panem for the bloodiest quarter quell.
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping X/@BooksMoviesFR
- Release Date: November 20, 2026
- Cast: Tom Blyth, Mike Faist, Zendaya
- Director: Francis Lawrence
- Why the hype? Following the massive success of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, the franchise returns to adapt Suzanne Collins’ newest novel, focusing on the 50th Hunger Games and the origin story of the legendary Haymitch Abernathy.
- Box Office Prediction: £450 Million (Global)
- Trailer: A cryptic 30-second teaser was released at CinemaCon, with the main trailer dropping in September.
- Streaming Expectations: Will hit Lionsgate+ and Starz in early 2027.
8. Avengers: Doomsday
Avengers: DoomsdayX/@MarvelStudios
7. Star Wars: New Jedi Order
A new era for the Force, helmed by a South Asian visionary.
Star Wars: New Jedi Order X/@swnewjediorder\u00b7
- Release Date: December 18, 2026
- Cast: Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
- Director: Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy
- Why the hype? The Star Wars cinematic universe finally returns to the big screen. For Eastern Eye readers, the hype is doubled: two-time Oscar-winning British-Pakistani filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy makes history as the first woman and first person of color to direct a Star Wars feature film.
- Box Office Prediction: £800 Million (Global)
- Trailer: Expected to debut exclusively at Disney's D23 Expo before a wider online release.
- Streaming Expectations: Will anchor the Disney+ spring 2027 lineup.
6. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse
The animated masterpiece reaches its multiversal conclusion.
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-VerseX/@SpiderVerse
- Release Date: November 6, 2026
- Cast: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Karan Soni
- Director: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson
- Why the hype? After a massive delay to ensure the animators had the time needed to perfect the groundbreaking visuals, the conclusion to Miles Morales’ epic saga is finally here. Karan Soni's return as the fan-favorite 'Pavitr Prabhakar' (Spider-Man India) ensures strong South Asian interest.
- Box Office Prediction: £650 Million (Global)
- Trailer: Dropping in late August attached to major late-summer releases.
- Streaming Expectations: Netflix (US/UK) following a 120-day exclusive theatrical window.
5. King
The King of Bollywood officially passes the baton.
KING posterRed Chillies Entertainment
- Release Date: October 23, 2026 (Diwali)
- Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan
- Director: Sujoy Ghosh
- Why the hype? This gritty, high-octane action thriller marks the massive theatrical debut of Suhana Khan, sharing the screen directly with her father, Shah Rukh Khan. Positioned as a stylized, Léon: The Professional-esque mentor-protégé story, this is the undisputed Bollywood event of the autumn.
- Box Office Prediction: £110 Million (Global) – Guaranteed to break Diwali opening weekend records in the UK.
- Trailer: A high-impact teaser is slated to drop on SRK's birthday (November 2).
- Streaming Expectations: Expected to land on Netflix UK roughly 8 weeks post-release.
4. The Batman - Part II
The Dark Knight returns to a flooded, fractured Gotham.
The Batman Part IIDC Studios
- Release Date: October 2, 2026
- Cast: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Barry Keoghan
- Director: Matt Reeves
- Why the hype? Following the critical and commercial triumph of the 2022 original and the recent Penguin spin-off series, Matt Reeves expands his gritty, neo-noir Batman epic. With rumors of Mr. Freeze and the Court of Owls entering the fray, the anticipation is deafening.
- Box Office Prediction: £850 Million (Global)
- Trailer: The first official trailer dropped during San Diego Comic-Con and broke YouTube viewership records.
- Streaming Expectations: Max (US) and Sky/NOW (UK) in early 2027.
3. Love & War
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s violent, passionate magnum opus.
Bhansali Production
- Release Date: December 25, 2026 (Christmas)
- Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal
- Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Why the hype? Bringing together three of the finest actors of this generation, Bhansali’s modern epic promises betrayal, romance, and unparalleled visual grandeur. Marking Ranbir Kapoor’s return to the Bhansali camp 19 years after Saawariya, it is the most anticipated Hindi drama of the decade.
- Box Office Prediction: £95 Million (Global)
- Trailer: A majestic musical teaser is expected in late October.
- Streaming Expectations: Amazon Prime Video has acquired post-theatrical rights.
2. Ramayana: Part One
The definitive cinematic telling of India's greatest epic.
Ramayana PosterPrime Focus Studios
- Release Date: November 8, 2026 (Diwali Weekend)
- Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol
- Director: Nitesh Tiwari
- Why the hype? With a budget rivaling Hollywood blockbusters, this pan-India, VFX-heavy spectacle aims to be the Lord of the Rings of Indian cinema. Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Kannada superstar Yash as Raavan is a casting masterstroke that has united the North and South Indian box office markets.
- Box Office Prediction: £200 Million+ (Global) – Set to challenge Dangal and Jawan for the highest-grossing Indian film of all time.
- Trailer: A highly guarded VFX sizzle reel will be released in September.
Streaming Expectations: JioCinema (India) and Netflix (International) in early 2027.
1. Dune: Messiah
The cinematic event of a generation reaches its holy war.
Dune PosterLegendary Pictures
- Release Date: December 18, 2026
- Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Anya Taylor-Joy
- Director: Denis Villeneuve
- Why the hype? Taking the #1 spot is the conclusion to Paul Atreides' terrifying journey. Following the monumental success of Dune: Part Two, Villeneuve returns to Arrakis to explore the dark, tragic consequences of Paul’s holy war. Shot entirely in IMAX, this is not just a film; it is a cultural and technical milestone for modern cinema.
- Box Office Prediction: £1.2 Billion (Global) – The definitive blockbuster champion of 2026.
- Trailer: A chilling 60-second teaser is currently playing exclusively in IMAX theaters.
- Streaming Expectations: Max (US) and Sky/NOW TV (UK) by spring 2027.