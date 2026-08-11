10 most anticipated movies of 2026 and how much they're likely to earn

For the British Asian diaspora and global film audiences, the final five months of 2026 offer an unprecedented slate. The lines between Western blockbusters and Eastern mega-hits have completely blurred, with both vying for premium IMAX screens across the UK.

From returning sci-fi masterpieces to historical Bollywood grandeur, here is the definitive countdown of the 10 most anticipated movies still to come in 2026—and our verdict on which film will claim the ultimate box office crown.

10. Godzilla Minus Zero

Release Date: November 3, 2026 (Japan) / November 6, 2026 (North America & International)

Godzilla Minus Zero X/@Godzilla_Toho

Cast: Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe

Director: Takashi Yamazaki

Why the hype? Following the historic, Oscar-winning triumph of Godzilla Minus One, visionary filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki returns to helm the direct sequel. Promising the same grounded, character-driven emotional intensity alongside state-of-the-art VFX, it is locked into a massive November box-office clash.

Box Office Prediction: £250 Million (Global)

9. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Return to Panem for the bloodiest quarter quell.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping X/@BooksMoviesFR

Release Date: November 20, 2026

Cast: Tom Blyth, Mike Faist, Zendaya

Director: Francis Lawrence

Why the hype? Following the massive success of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, the franchise returns to adapt Suzanne Collins’ newest novel, focusing on the 50th Hunger Games and the origin story of the legendary Haymitch Abernathy.

Box Office Prediction: £450 Million (Global)

Trailer: A cryptic 30-second teaser was released at CinemaCon, with the main trailer dropping in September.

Streaming Expectations: Will hit Lionsgate+ and Starz in early 2027.

8. Avengers: Doomsday

The Marvel Cinematic Universe faces its ultimate reckoning.

Avengers: Doomsday X/@MarvelStudios

• Release Date: Late 2026 Extended Holiday IMAX Runs & Special Windows

• Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn

• Director: Anthony and Joe Russo

• Why the hype? Topping the countdown is the monumental return of the Russo brothers alongside Robert Downey Jr. stepping into the iconic role of Doctor Doom. Benefiting from extended holiday home entertainment legs and late-year IMAX engagements, it stands as the ultimate cultural titan of the 2026 calendar.

• Box Office Prediction: £1.4 Billion (Global) – The definitive blockbuster champion of 2026.

7. Star Wars: New Jedi Order

A new era for the Force, helmed by a South Asian visionary.

Star Wars: New Jedi Order X/@swnewjediorder\u00b7

Release Date: December 18, 2026

Cast: Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Director: Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy

Why the hype? The Star Wars cinematic universe finally returns to the big screen. For Eastern Eye readers, the hype is doubled: two-time Oscar-winning British-Pakistani filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy makes history as the first woman and first person of color to direct a Star Wars feature film.

Box Office Prediction: £800 Million (Global)

Trailer: Expected to debut exclusively at Disney's D23 Expo before a wider online release.

Streaming Expectations: Will anchor the Disney+ spring 2027 lineup.

6. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

The animated masterpiece reaches its multiversal conclusion.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse X/@SpiderVerse

Release Date: November 6, 2026

Cast: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Karan Soni

Director: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson

Why the hype? After a massive delay to ensure the animators had the time needed to perfect the groundbreaking visuals, the conclusion to Miles Morales’ epic saga is finally here. Karan Soni's return as the fan-favorite 'Pavitr Prabhakar' (Spider-Man India) ensures strong South Asian interest.

Box Office Prediction: £650 Million (Global)

Trailer: Dropping in late August attached to major late-summer releases.

Streaming Expectations: Netflix (US/UK) following a 120-day exclusive theatrical window.

5. King

The King of Bollywood officially passes the baton.

KING poster Red Chillies Entertainment

Release Date: October 23, 2026 (Diwali)

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan

Director: Sujoy Ghosh

Why the hype? This gritty, high-octane action thriller marks the massive theatrical debut of Suhana Khan, sharing the screen directly with her father, Shah Rukh Khan. Positioned as a stylized, Léon: The Professional-esque mentor-protégé story, this is the undisputed Bollywood event of the autumn.

Box Office Prediction: £110 Million (Global) – Guaranteed to break Diwali opening weekend records in the UK.

Trailer: A high-impact teaser is slated to drop on SRK's birthday (November 2).

Streaming Expectations: Expected to land on Netflix UK roughly 8 weeks post-release.

4. The Batman - Part II

The Dark Knight returns to a flooded, fractured Gotham.

The Batman Part II DC Studios

Release Date: October 2, 2026

Cast: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Barry Keoghan

Director: Matt Reeves

Why the hype? Following the critical and commercial triumph of the 2022 original and the recent Penguin spin-off series, Matt Reeves expands his gritty, neo-noir Batman epic. With rumors of Mr. Freeze and the Court of Owls entering the fray, the anticipation is deafening.

Box Office Prediction: £850 Million (Global)

Trailer: The first official trailer dropped during San Diego Comic-Con and broke YouTube viewership records.

Streaming Expectations: Max (US) and Sky/NOW (UK) in early 2027.

3. Love & War

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s violent, passionate magnum opus.

Bhansali Production

Release Date: December 25, 2026 (Christmas)

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Why the hype? Bringing together three of the finest actors of this generation, Bhansali’s modern epic promises betrayal, romance, and unparalleled visual grandeur. Marking Ranbir Kapoor’s return to the Bhansali camp 19 years after Saawariya, it is the most anticipated Hindi drama of the decade.

Box Office Prediction: £95 Million (Global)

Trailer: A majestic musical teaser is expected in late October.

Streaming Expectations: Amazon Prime Video has acquired post-theatrical rights.

2. Ramayana: Part One

The definitive cinematic telling of India's greatest epic.

Ramayana Poster Prime Focus Studios

Release Date: November 8, 2026 (Diwali Weekend)

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol

Director: Nitesh Tiwari

Why the hype? With a budget rivaling Hollywood blockbusters, this pan-India, VFX-heavy spectacle aims to be the Lord of the Rings of Indian cinema. Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Kannada superstar Yash as Raavan is a casting masterstroke that has united the North and South Indian box office markets.

Box Office Prediction: £200 Million+ (Global) – Set to challenge Dangal and Jawan for the highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

Trailer: A highly guarded VFX sizzle reel will be released in September.

Streaming Expectations: JioCinema (India) and Netflix (International) in early 2027.

1. Dune: Messiah

The cinematic event of a generation reaches its holy war.

Dune Poster Legendary Pictures