Harvey Elliott linked with Leeds United move following Aston Villa loan

Highlights

The Speculation: Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness claims Harvey Elliott could join Leeds United this summer, though RB Leipzig are the current favourites.

A Difficult Loan: Elliott recently returned to Liverpool after a frustrating loan spell at Aston Villa, where he made only nine appearances.

A New Era: New Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has expressed a desire to give Elliott a chance during pre-season, offering a potential lifeline at Anfield.

Harvey Elliott’s footballing journey has encountered a significant roadblock, and the young midfielder is now the subject of intense transfer speculation. After a highly challenging loan spell at Aston Villa, the 23-year-old’s future at Liverpool hangs in the balance, with Leeds United emerging as a potential destination.

Elliott spent the 2025/26 campaign at Villa Park, a move sanctioned by former Liverpool manager Arne Slot. The loan agreement reportedly included an obligatory buy-out clause of £35 million that would be triggered if Elliott made 10 appearances. However, Villa manager Unai Emery utilised the midfielder only nine times as his side secured a fourth-place Premier League finish and won the Europa League.

"Bad blood" and Leipzig favouritism

The lack of playing time at Villa and his previous standing under Arne Slot have fueled rumours of a permanent departure from Anfield. Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness recently discussed the situation, suggesting that a move abroad might be the most likely outcome, despite interest from domestic clubs.

"I think the bad blood is certainly enough to get him away from Liverpool, and I think, I'm afraid, Leipzig are the favourites from what I've heard," Wyness stated on the Inside Track podcast. "There's a possibility he'll go to Leeds, but Leipzig are still the favourites, and I think if they can come to personal terms, that's what would make it happen."

Wyness further elaborated on the appeal of a move to Germany, noting, "We've seen before that many players can do very well in Germany now, and the English players, more and more going out there, starting to realise that they're really increasing their value. I think the Bundesliga would suit him in his style of play very well."

Iraola offers a clean slate?

Despite the transfer rumours, Elliott’s Liverpool career may not be entirely over. The arrival of Andoni Iraola as the new Liverpool manager presents a fresh opportunity.

Speaking to the club's official website in mid-July, Iraola indicated that Elliott would be given a chance to prove his worth. "Definitely Harvey is here with us, he has come also, I have seen him with this eagerness of showing himself, getting himself ready again," the Spanish manager said. "He will have a chance during the pre-season. We will need him and it's a good sign he came one week earlier."

Iraola also acknowledged the difficulties Elliott faced last season, adding, "I think he uses this, what he has experienced – the bad situation he has experienced – to make him even more eager to be a Liverpool player, yes."

As the summer transfer window progresses, Elliott faces a crucial juncture in his career. Whether he stays to fight for his place under Iraola or seeks a fresh start at Leeds United or RB Leipzig remains to be seen.