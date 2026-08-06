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Pakistan clinch first away Test win in three years

Abdullah Shafique's unbeaten 160 and Pakistan's spin attack seal an eight-wicket win in Port of Spain.

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Babar Azam (L) of Pakistan and Roston Chase (R) of West Indies share the trophy for the drawn series at the end of the fourth day of the second Test match at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on August 5, 2026.

(Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP via Getty Images)
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeAug 06, 2026
Eastern Eye

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PAKISTAN secured their first away test win in three years with an eight-wicket victory over West Indies in Port of Spain on Wednesday (5), levelling the series at 1-1 and ending an eight-match losing streak away from home.

Pakistan's last victory in an away test came against Sri Lanka in July 2023 under Babar Azam, who returned as captain last month.

Abdullah Shafique laid the foundation for the win with an unbeaten 160 in the first innings, becoming the first Pakistan batter since 1977 to score more than 150 in a test innings in the West Indies.

His knock helped Pakistan post 387 and take a 43-run first-innings lead.

"This comeback match felt like a debut for me. I had been working hard for the last one year and was waiting for my opportunity," said Shafique, who was named player of the match.

"It came at an unexpected time but I grabbed it with both hands... I have not been able to get opportunities recently, and that happens sometime. But as a professional you have to work towards a comeback and give your best."

Pakistan tightened their grip on the match when off-spinner Sajid Khan claimed four wickets to leave West Indies struggling at 103-6 at stumps on day three.

Left-arm spinner Ali Usman wrapped up the West Indies innings early on day four, with Pakistan needing 75 runs to win.

After losing Imam-ul-Haq and Azan Awais, Pakistan were steadied by Babar and Shafique.

Babar sealed the win after lunch with consecutive sixes off Jomel Warrican as the two-match series ended 1-1.

"You are always satisfied when you win," Babar said. "The most important thing was that we executed our plans whether it was how Abdullah Shafique batted in the first innings or how the spinners bowled in the second."

The result means each of the last three test series between Pakistan and West Indies have ended 1-1.

Pakistan next travel to England for a three-test series beginning in Leeds on August 19.

(Reuters)

pakistan test cricketabdullah shafique​babar azampakistan vs west indies
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