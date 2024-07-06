England to tour Pakistan for Three Tests in October

By: EasternEye

England will tour Pakistan for the second time in two years, announcing a three-Test series in Multan, Karachi, and Rawalpindi in October.

The tour will start just a week after England’s home summer programme ends on September 29, following their white-ball series against Australia. The first Test in Multan will begin on October 7.

The second Test will be held in Karachi from October 15, and the series will conclude with the third Test in Rawalpindi starting on October 24.

Richard Gould, chief executive officer of the England and Wales Cricket Board, said: “We’re really excited to be returning to Pakistan for this three-match men’s Test tour in October. Our last men’s Test tour of Pakistan produced some memorable matches and I’m sure fans can look forward to more exciting cricket across this forthcoming series.”

England also have three Tests against New Zealand scheduled for December and limited-overs assignments against the West Indies in November and India in the new year.

