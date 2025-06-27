Wimbledon draw: Alcaraz opens against Fognini, Sabalenka faces qualifier

CARLOS ALCARAZ will begin his attempt to win a third straight Wimbledon title against Italian Fabio Fognini, while women’s top seed Aryna Sabalenka opens her campaign against Canadian qualifier Carson Branstine.

The draw, held on Friday at the All England Club, featured several notable first-round matchups.

Sinner, Djokovic face Italian, French opponents

Top men’s seed Jannik Sinner, who lost to Alcaraz in the French Open final, has been drawn to face fellow Italian Luca Nardi. Sixth seed Novak Djokovic, who is aiming to match Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon singles titles, will begin against Alexandre Muller of France, ranked 40th in the world.

In the women’s draw, defending champion Barbora Krejcikova, seeded 17th and recently withdrawn from the Eastbourne tournament due to a thigh strain, will face Alexandra Eala of the Philippines.

Second seed Coco Gauff starts her campaign against Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska. Third seed Jessica Pegula, a potential semi-final opponent for Gauff, plays Italian qualifier Elisabetta Cocciaretto. Fourth seed Jasmine Paolini, last year’s runner-up, will meet Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova. Sabalenka is seeded to face Paolini in the semi-finals.

Big home presence for Britain

Britain has 23 players in the singles draws, its largest representation since 1984. Fourth seed Jack Draper leads the men’s challenge after a rapid rise in form. Draper begins against Argentina’s Sebastian Baez, ranked 38th. If he progresses, he could face 2017 runner-up Marin Cilic in the second round, and Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik in the third round – a player he lost to at the French Open.

Draper’s projected path to the title may include matches against Djokovic in the quarter-finals, Sinner in the semi-finals, and Alcaraz in the final.

Raducanu faces Xu in British clash

Emma Raducanu, Britain’s top-ranked woman, will take on fellow Briton Mingge (Mimi) Xu in the first round. Xu is one of three British teenage wildcards in the women’s draw. If Raducanu wins, she may face 2023 champion Marketa Vondrousova or 32nd seed McCartney Kessler next.

Branstine, Sabalenka’s first-round opponent, advanced through qualifying by defeating former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu. In the third round, Sabalenka could face either Raducanu or Vondrousova.

Key early matchups and returns

A possible second-round highlight could be Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, seeded five, taking on Japan’s Naomi Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam winner.

Alcaraz, who won Queen’s Club in preparation for Wimbledon, opens against Fognini. The 38-year-old Italian was once ranked as high as ninth but has not replicated that form in recent years. If Alcaraz advances, he could face British qualifier Oliver Tarvet in the next round. Tarvet, ranked 719, will meet Swiss qualifier Leandro Riedi in the first round.

Alcaraz could face third seed Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals. Zverev begins his campaign against France’s Arthur Rinderknech.

Centre Court schedule

As the defending men’s champion, Alcaraz will play the opening Centre Court match on Monday. That day will feature matches from the bottom half of the men’s draw and the top half of the women’s draw. Krejcikova will begin Centre Court action on Tuesday.

