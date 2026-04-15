Infosys names Carlos Alcaraz as global ambassador, plans AI tools for tennis

Infosys appoints Carlos Alcaraz as global brand ambassador in a multi-year partnership

Company to develop AI-based match analytics and performance tools with his team

Collaboration to include social initiatives through the Carlos Alcaraz Foundation

SEVEN-TIME Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz will serve as the global brand ambassador of Infosys, the Indian IT firm announced on Wednesday (15).

The company said it will work with Alcaraz and his coaching team to develop AI-based tools for match analysis and performance. Infosys Topaz platform, which is built on generative and agent-based AI technologies, will also be used to support match preparation and in-game decision-making.

The partnership also includes joint work between Infosys and the Carlos Alcaraz Foundation, focusing on using technology for social initiatives.

In a statement, the company said it had signed a multi-year partnership with Alcaraz, “the youngest athlete ever to achieve the world number one ranking in men’s tennis”, adding that he would join as its global brand ambassador.

Alcaraz has won seven Grand Slam titles and is also the youngest player to complete a career Grand Slam in men’s tennis.

“These are the values that guide Infosys – responsible leadership and excellence in innovation to amplify human potential and support global enterprises,” the company said.

The company added that the partnership forms part of its efforts to support tennis through technology and expand its role in the sport.

Alcaraz, said, “I’m honored to partner with Infosys; a company I’ve followed closely and admired for how it is transforming tennis through technology. Innovations delivered by them are elevating the sport for everyone - players, coaches, and fans alike. At the highest level, it’s often the small details that make the biggest difference. I’m always looking for new ways to improve, and working with Infosys will give me the opportunity to leverage data and AI to gain deeper insights into my game and push my performance to new heights.

"Beyond the court, I’m also excited to collaborate with Infosys through my foundation, leveraging technology to make a meaningful impact in communities around the world.”

Sumit Virmani, global chief marketing officer at Infosys, said Alcaraz represents a new generation of athletes.

“At Infosys, we share this focus on innovation and progress, using technology to support human potential. Together with Carlos, we look forward to improving performance in tennis and supporting progress on and off the court,” he added.