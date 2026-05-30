Court documents show Palace was given 30,000 Andrew emails: Report

BUCKINGHAM PALACE was given an archive of 30,000 emails linked to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s financial dealings in 2020, according to court documents.

The emails, taken from the account of a personal business contact of the former prince, were provided to the Lord Chamberlain, the most senior officer in the Royal Household, during a legal dispute over the material, the BBC reported.

Court documents from High Court rulings in 2021 and 2022 state that copies of the archive had been provided to the “Lord Chamberlain in May 2020” and later “delivered to Buckingham Palace”.

The BBC reported that the emails included material connected to Mountbatten-Windsor’s role as trade envoy and his dealings with the Rowland family and Banque Havilland.

Earlier this year, The Telegraph published emails showing Mountbatten-Windsor requested a confidential Treasury briefing in 2010 and shared it with Jonathan Rowland, telling him it was sent “before you make your move”.

Jonathan Rowland previously told the BBC that the published messages were taken from his account and formed part of legal proceedings.

Buckingham Palace said: “Since there is an ongoing police enquiry concerning Mr Mountbatten-Windsor, it is not possible to provide any comment on these matters.”

Last week, Thames Valley Police renewed its appeal for information after Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

A police spokesperson said: “We are aware of the allegations circulating in the public domain and encourage anyone with relevant information to get in touch.”

A government spokesperson said: “We are fully cooperating with Thames Valley Police, and last week we published documents about the creation of the role and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s appointment in 2001.”