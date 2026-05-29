Xbox CEO Asha Sharma says company wants to build a 'stronger XBOX' amid industry pressure

Highlights

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma says Microsoft is making major decisions about the future of its gaming business

Questions remain over Game Pass, Xbox exclusives and smaller studio projects

Microsoft is reportedly still committed to Xbox hardware despite rising industry costs

The comments come ahead of the Xbox Showcase on 7 June

Xbox signals a major shift in strategy

Xbox appears to be entering a significant transition period after CEO Asha Sharma said Microsoft wanted to build a “stronger XBOX” while reassessing how the gaming business operates.

In a memo reported by The Verge and verified by Windows Central, Sharma said the company was reconsidering where it invests, what it develops and how the Xbox brand should evolve moving forward.

Her comments arrive during a difficult period for the gaming industry, with rising production costs, weaker consumer spending and growing competition from streaming and social media platforms.

The remarks have also intensified discussion around the long-term future of Xbox ahead of the company’s showcase event on 7 June.

Game Pass and exclusives face renewed questions

Much of the debate following Sharma’s memo has centred on Xbox Game Pass and Microsoft’s growing multiplatform approach.

According to the report, Sharma criticised earlier Game Pass decisions that affected player retention and subscription growth, while saying recent pricing changes had started improving performance.

Fans have also continued pushing for more Xbox-exclusive releases, particularly as Microsoft increasingly launches games on platforms including PlayStation and Steam.

The report suggested Microsoft is unlikely to abandon that strategy entirely because software sales outside Xbox continue to deliver strong returns.

Smaller Xbox Game Studios teams and third-party publishing projects are also facing renewed scrutiny as Microsoft reviews long-term priorities.

Microsoft still committed to Xbox hardware

Despite speculation surrounding the future of Xbox consoles, the report stated there are currently no plans to reduce hardware ambitions.

Sharma is reportedly still focused on expanding Xbox hardware, although Microsoft continues to face supply and manufacturing challenges linked to memory components used in gaming devices.

Industry analysts expect gaming hardware prices to remain under pressure as technology companies deal with rising production and sourcing costs.

The wider discussion around Xbox now centres on how Microsoft balances subscriptions, exclusives, hardware and player expectations during an increasingly challenging period for the gaming business.