One in 25 UK workers say AI has already cost them a job, new report finds

Four per cent of workers say they have lost a job because of AI.

More workers say AI has made their jobs worse than better.

A thinktank is calling for stronger worker protections as AI adoption accelerates.

Artificial intelligence may already be affecting employment across the UK, with one in 25 workers saying they have lost a job because of the technology, according to a new report from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR).

The findings come as businesses and policymakers increasingly embrace AI as a driver of productivity and economic growth. However, the report suggests many workers are not convinced the benefits are being shared equally, raising fresh questions about how the technology is reshaping workplaces.

The study, backed by the Trades Union Congress (TUC), found that 4 per cent of workers believe they have already lost employment because of AI. While that figure remains relatively small, researchers say it offers an early glimpse into how technological change may be affecting jobs across different sectors.

Not everyone is seeing the benefits

The report paints a mixed picture of workers' experiences with AI.

According to survey data, 20 per cent of workers said AI had improved their working lives. However, 21 per cent said the technology had made their jobs worse, suggesting the benefits of AI are not being felt evenly across the workforce.

Researchers argue that AI is affecting workers in different ways. In some workplaces, it is being used to assist employees and improve efficiency. In others, it is being used to monitor performance, manage workloads or automate tasks that were previously carried out by people.

"The question is not whether AI will disrupt working life, but who will have the power to shape that disruption – and whose interests it will ultimately serve," the report's authors reportedly said.

The IPPR said workers should be given a greater role in decisions about how AI is introduced at work. Among its recommendations is a legal requirement for employers to consult staff before deploying AI systems that could significantly affect jobs or working conditions.

The thinktank also proposed a "worker support levy" that could fund benefits such as training, insurance and union membership, allowing workers to carry those benefits between employers.

A growing debate over AI and jobs

The report arrives as the UK government continues to promote wider AI adoption across the economy.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has identified artificial intelligence as one of the key drivers of future economic growth. In her Mais lecture, Reeves reportedly described AI as "the defining technology of our era" and said the government wanted to accelerate its use across businesses and public services.

However, the report argues that technological progress does not automatically translate into better outcomes for workers.

Paul Nowak, General Secretary of the TUC, reportedly said historical experience shows that workers often need a stronger voice during periods of major technological change. Drawing comparisons with the Industrial Revolution, he argued that the benefits of innovation can take years to reach employees unless safeguards are put in place.

The debate comes as Labour's wider employment reforms continue to face scrutiny from business groups, some of which have warned that rising employment costs are already putting pressure on employers.

As AI becomes more common in offices, factories and public services, the conversation appears to be moving beyond what the technology can achieve. Increasingly, the focus is turning to how it is used, who benefits from it and whether workers will have a meaningful say in decisions that could shape the future of their jobs.