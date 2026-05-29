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UK announces 300,000 placements for young people out of work

The placements will include work experience and short government-funded programmes for jobseekers claiming benefits. They will focus on sectors including construction, health and social care, and hospitality.

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Earlier this year, the government announced a £2.5 billion youth employment support package, which it said would help create 200,000 jobs.

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Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 29, 2026
Vivek Mishra

Vivek Mishra is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye covering British Asian affairs and developments in UK and South Asian politics. With 14 years of experience in digital journalism, his interests include politics, international relations, business, current affairs and sports.

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THE UK will create 300,000 additional work experience and training placements for young people, the government said on Friday, a day after a review warned the country risks a “lost generation” locked out of work.

The placements will include work experience and short government-funded programmes for jobseekers claiming benefits. They will focus on sectors including construction, health and social care, and hospitality.

Earlier this year, the government announced a £2.5 billion youth employment support package, which it said would help create 200,000 jobs.

The latest move follows a review led by former minister Alan Milburn, which warned Britain risks a “lost generation” without urgent action.

The report said the number of 16- to 24-year-olds not in employment, education or training has risen to just over one million, or one in eight, and could reach one in six within five years.

It also highlighted a sharp decline in entry-level jobs and work experience opportunities.

The review said public spending is skewed, with about 25 pounds spent on benefits for every pound spent on employment support for young people.

alan milburnjobseekersuk jobswork placementsyouth employment

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