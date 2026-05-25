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Aishwarya Rai’s 3D floral gown becomes another viral Cannes fashion moment

The look added another standout chapter to her Cannes fashion run

Aishwarya Rai’s 3D floral gown becomes another viral Cannes fashion moment

Aishwarya wore a dramatic white couture-style gown designed around oversized 3D floral elements

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 25, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Fresh French Riviera photographs of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have gone viral online
  • The actor wore a striking white ensemble featuring oversized 3D floral detailing
  • The look added another standout chapter to her Cannes fashion run

Aishwarya Rai keeps her Cannes fashion streak alive

The Cannes Film Festival may have ended on 23 May, but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s style moments are still making headlines. Newly surfaced photographs from the French Riviera have reignited conversation around the actor, with fans quickly turning their attention to an outfit that delivered drama away from the red carpet.

While Cannes 2026 saw her move through a series of different looks, this latest appearance has gained attention for its sculptural design and statement detailing.

A gown built around blooming florals

In the new images, Aishwarya wore a dramatic white couture-style gown designed around oversized 3D floral elements. The outfit featured giant layered ruffles crafted to resemble blooming roses, cascading from one side in a cape-like structure.

The sculpted floral detailing added texture and volume, creating a striking visual effect without overwhelming the silhouette. Underneath, the gown flowed into a long white base that balanced the bold structure with softer movement.

She kept the styling understated with smoky eye makeup, nude lips and loose centre-parted waves. Choosing to avoid heavy jewellery allowed the elaborate floral work to take centre stage.

More off-carpet looks continue to surface

The French Riviera ensemble is not the only unseen fashion appearance from Aishwarya’s Cannes run drawing interest.

For another interview outing, she opted for a champagne-toned fitted gown featuring crystal embellishments arranged in layered scalloped patterns. The look was paired with an oversized blush-beige feathered wrap draped across her shoulders.

A Cannes wardrobe that kept changing gears

Throughout Cannes 2026, Aishwarya embraced sharply different styles, beginning with a futuristic blue sculptural gown before switching to a white power suit with feather accents.

She also wore a soft pink gown with floral details and a sheer cape, alongside a shimmering gold sequinned look.

Even after the festival’s closing ceremony, Aishwarya’s wardrobe appears to be extending the Cannes conversation one look at a time.

cannes 2026fashionaishwarya raiaishwarya rai cannes 2026

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