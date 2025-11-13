The battle of the Khans: Why Shah Rukh Khan stands supreme as all three turn 60

2025 is a landmark year for Bollywood: the three Khans - Aamir, Shah Rukh, and Salman — are all turning 60. Aamir celebrated his milestone in March, Shah Rukh in November, and Salman will follow in December. All three have dominated Hindi cinema for over three decades, delivering blockbusters and cultivating fan followings that span generations. Yet, as social media erupted in celebrations for Shah Rukh Khan’s recent milestone, with fans worldwide trending hashtags and creating virtual fanfare, it became evident: in the long-standing “battle of the Khans,” SRK emerges as the true winner.

Three paths to stardom: Insider advantage vs. outsider’s triumph

All three Khans share a rare distinction — over 30 years at the pinnacle of Bollywood. Yet their paths to stardom couldn’t be more different. Aamir Khan and Salman Khan had early advantages through family connections. Salman is the son of legendary screenwriter Salim Khan, while Aamir was launched by his powerful filmmaker uncle Nasir Hussain with the blockbuster Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Both found stardom first, navigating the film industry’s complex networks with relative ease.

Shah Rukh, however, came from humble beginnings. A Delhi-born outsider, he started in theatre, moved to television, and worked tirelessly for film roles. There were no family connections, no built-in launchpad — only talent, determination, and charisma. His rise from an unknown actor to India’s most celebrated superstar is one of the rare self-made success stories in Bollywood, and it laid the foundation for a global legacy that neither Aamir nor Salman has matched. It has ultimately been more inspiring.

All three Khans share a rare distinction — over 30 years at the pinnacle of Bollywood Getty Images

Box office vs. global stardom

Aamir Khan is the master of box office records. Films like 3 Idiots, PK, and Dangal shattered domestic records, proving his ability to innovate and draw audiences. Salman Khan has a more straightforward winning formula: action-packed masala hits that dominate the domestic market and have mass appeal. Yet when it comes to global reach, Shah Rukh Khan surpasses them both.

From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Kabhi Kushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Pathaan, and Jawan, Shah Rukh’s films have touched audiences from Mumbai to Melbourne, New York to

Nairobi. He has not just entertained but created an aura, earning the title of the last true global superstar of Indian cinema. His movies have consistently ranked among the highest-grossing worldwide hits, expanding Bollywood’s footprint far beyond India.

Reinvention and longevity

While Aamir and Salman haven’t had a bona fide hit in nearly a decade, Shah Rukh has reinvented himself and remains at the very top. In 2023, he successfully transitioned into a full-fledged action hero with Pathaan and Jawan, proving he could still dominate box office charts with the year’s two biggest hits. And with his next film, King, scheduled for 2026, anticipation is already at fever pitch. SRK’s ability to evolve while staying true to his persona ensures his relevance across generations — a feat neither Aamir nor Salman has consistently matched in recent years. Both have been on a nosedive that signals the end of their time at the very top.

The business of stardom

All three Khans have ventured into production, but Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment is a league apart. Beyond film production, it encompasses visual effects, marketing, and content distribution. SRK has even acquired much of his own back catalogue, ensuring that his creative and financial legacy is secure. While Salman and Aamir have dabbled in similar ventures, neither has built such a diversified, multi-vertical empire. SRK has also expanded into cricket ownership and global real estate, further cementing his position as India’s most financially astute film star.

Shah Rukh Khan’s legacy that shines brightest Getty Images

Personal life and public image

Shah Rukh’s personal stability also contrasts sharply with his rivals. Aamir’s life has been the subject of frequent tabloid speculation, from multiple reported extra-marital affairs to two divorces and an alleged love child abroad to strained relationships with family members. Salman has remained single but faced allegations of abusive behaviour and had numerous very serious legal entanglements. Shah Rukh, in contrast, has been married to his childhood sweetheart Gauri Khan for decades and maintained a happy, high-profile family life. His personal reputation has remained largely unscathed, allowing fans and critics alike to focus on his work rather than controversies.

Philanthropy and legacy

While both Aamir and Salman have publicised their charitable efforts, Shah Rukh admirably prefers to keep much of his philanthropy private. He quietly supports causes ranging from children’s health to disaster relief, earning admiration for his low-profile approach. Even minor scandals involving SRK

have never overshadowed his career or diminished his reputation, a testament to the public’s enduring love and trust in him.

The global celebration of a superstar

The social media frenzy around Shah Rukh’s 60th birthday illustrates another dimension of his supremacy. Worldwide fan celebrations, trending hashtags, and tributes from celebrities across industries have highlighted his unique ability to inspire devotion on a scale unmatched by Aamir or Salman. In an era dominated by fleeting internet fame, SRK’s global presence remains deeply rooted, reflecting decades of consistent performance, charisma, and accessibility.

Conclusion: The self-made king

All three Khans have achieved phenomenal success, broken records, and defined Bollywood for generations. But Shah Rukh Khan’s combination of global reach, financial acumen, professional reinvention, personal stability, and enduring popularity sets him apart. Aamir and Salman may have found early advantage through family connections, yet it is the self-made superstar who has ruled not just Indian cinema, but the global imagination. As the world celebrates all three Khans turning 60, it is Shah Rukh Khan’s legacy that shines brightest — a testament to resilience, reinvention, and enduring stardom. In the battle of the Khans, king Shah Rukh remains supreme.