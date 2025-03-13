Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan visit Aamir Khan’s house ahead of birthday, fans spot Aamir asking SRK to cover his face

On Wednesday night, something unexpected unfolded outside Aamir Khan’s Mumbai residence. Bollywood’s biggest stars, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan were all under one roof. The timing of their gathering had fans buzzing, as Aamir’s 60th birthday is just around the corner, followed by Eid later this month.

But it wasn’t just the reunion of the three Khans that grabbed attention. A short video clip from the evening has sparked curiosity and plenty of theories online. In the video, Aamir Khan is seen walking down the stairs first, only to notice the crowd of paparazzi waiting outside. Before Shah Rukh Khan follows, Aamir turns around and signals him to cover his face. SRK, dressed in black, promptly pulls up his hoodie and hurries to his car, surrounded by security, avoiding any direct camera flashes.

The footage has since gone viral, fuelling a lot of speculation. Some fans believe Shah Rukh is hiding his look for his upcoming film King, directed by Siddharth Anand. Others think he’s continuing his long-standing avoidance of paparazzi after his son Aryan Khan’s 2021 arrest. Back then, SRK had distanced himself from the media, reportedly upset over how they handled the situation. Photographer Varinder Chawla once said, “He was really hurt, but people just kept complaining about not getting photos. Shah Rukh still holds that anger towards the media.”

Meanwhile, SRK has been busy preparing for King, which also stars his daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. It’s said to be a crime thriller produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

As for Aamir, he’s celebrating his milestone 60th birthday this year with a special film festival re-releasing his biggest hits. He’s also working on Sitaare Zameen Par, described as a spiritual follow-up to his 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. Co-starring Genelia D’Souza, it’s slated for a Christmas release.

Salman Khan, on the other hand, is gearing up for his Eid release Sikandar, an action movie directed by AR Murugadoss and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna.

Though the three Khans weren’t photographed together this time, their late-night meeting has reignited excitement among fans, hinting that something big may be on the horizon.

