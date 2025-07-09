Samsung Unpacked 2025 showcases Z Fold 7 Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Watch 8 upgrades

Highlights:

Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and Z Flip 7 FE at Unpacked event in New York

Galaxy Watch 8 series revealed with upgraded health and fitness tracking

AI and performance take priority across devices

All products available for pre-order now, releasing on 25 July 2025

New York event showcases Samsung’s foldable future

Samsung Unpacked July 2025, the company’s second major launch event of the year, took place today in New York and brought a strong focus on foldables and wearable innovation. Leading the announcements were the next-generation Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 series, alongside a reimagined Galaxy Watch 8 lineup. All devices are now available for pre-order and will be released globally on 25 July.

The event reinforced Samsung’s commitment to flexible form factors and AI-powered experiences, with its foldables and wearables receiving notable upgrades in design, display, performance, and health tracking.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 leads with power and portability

The flagship announcement was the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which Samsung described as its “thinnest, lightest, and most advanced” foldable yet. Weighing just 215g, the device is lighter than the Galaxy S25 Ultra but retains a premium 8-inch AMOLED inner display and a 6.5-inch cover screen.

Running on the new Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, the Fold 7 boasts significant performance gains, particularly in AI and graphics. Camera improvements include the first 200MP sensor on a Galaxy Z device, while AI features such as Gemini Live and Circle to Search highlight Samsung’s growing investment in smart interaction.

Available in Jetblack, Blue Shadow, and Silver Shadow, with an exclusive Mint colour on Samsung’s website, the Fold 7 starts at £1,749 and comes in storage options up to 1TB.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 and FE bring flexibility to more users

Samsung also introduced the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the more affordable Z Flip 7 FE. The standard Flip 7 arrives with the largest and brightest FlexWindow yet, measuring 4.1 inches with up to 2,600 nits of brightness. Inside is a 6.9-inch main display, an improved 4,300mAh battery, and a dual camera setup featuring a 50MP wide lens.

The Flip 7 is the first in the series to support Samsung DeX, bringing desktop-like productivity to a foldable clamshell.

For those seeking a more budget-friendly option, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE retains key features, including a 6.7-inch main screen and 50MP FlexCam, starting at £799.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 starts at £949, available in Jetblack, Blue Shadow, Coralred, and an exclusive Mint variant on Samsung.com.

Galaxy Watch 8 series focuses on wellbeing

Alongside the foldables, Samsung used the Samsung Unpacked stage to launch its Galaxy Watch 8 series, with a strong emphasis on health and performance.

The standard Galaxy Watch 8 is 11% thinner than its predecessor and features 3,000 nits peak brightness, a new 3nm processor, dual-frequency GPS, and upgraded BioActive sensors. Features include improved sleep tracking, a Vascular Load monitor, and an Energy Score that combines physical and mental data to provide wellness insights.

Other models in the series include the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, which revives the rotating bezel design, and the Galaxy Watch Ultra, which boasts Samsung’s longest battery life in a smartwatch and comes in premium titanium finishes.

Galaxy Watch 8 starts at £299 (Bluetooth) and £349 (LTE)

Galaxy Watch 8 Classic starts at £449 (Bluetooth) and £499 (LTE)

Galaxy Watch Ultra starts at £579, with up to 64GB of storage

AI integration across the board

Artificial intelligence played a key role in Samsung’s announcements, with One UI 8 on Android 16 powering many of the new features. Gemini Live, Samsung’s multimodal AI assistant, allows contextual queries based on what’s on screen. Circle to Search, a tool allowing users to circle content to get real-time information, has also received upgrades for smoother performance in apps and games.

- YouTube YouTube/ Samsung

Looking ahead: tri-fold on the horizon?

While not formally launched, Samsung hinted at its next frontier—a potential tri-fold display device. Though no dates or specs were confirmed, teasers shown during the event suggest that the company’s foldable ambitions may soon expand beyond the familiar Flip and Fold categories.

With Samsung Unpacked 2025 complete, the tech giant has once again positioned itself at the forefront of foldable innovation and wearable wellness, setting the tone for the rest of the year’s mobile landscape.