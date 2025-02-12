Anthony Mackie wants Shah Rukh Khan as the next Avenger: ‘He’s the best!’

Hollywood star Anthony Mackie, who steps into the iconic role of Captain America in Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World, has his sights set on Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan joining the Avengers. During a recent chat with influencer Kevin Zingkhai, Mackie didn’t hesitate when asked which Bollywood actor he’d pick for the superhero squad. “Shah Rukh Khan, no doubt. He’s the best!” Mackie declared, sparking excitement among fans of both Marvel and Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan’s global appeal has already found its way into the Marvel universe. A song from his film Swades was featured in Deadpool 2, and in 2018, Marvel executive Stephen Wacker stated that if the studio ever created Indian content, SRK would be a must-have. More recently, The Marvels director Nia DaCosta also praised Khan, calling him a “legend” and expressing her desire to work with him.

Mackie, gearing up for the February 14 release of Captain America: Brave New World, also shared his thoughts on superhero battles. “Deadpool would be a fair fight, my wings against his swords. But Wolverine? He’d struggle against the Red Hulk. You can’t beat a Hulk; you can only try to control one,” he quipped.

Directed by Julius Onah, the film has a stellar cast, including Harrison Ford as Thaddeus Ross. It marks Mackie’s first full-fledged appearance as Captain America after inheriting the shield from Chris Evans in Avengers: Endgame.

Mackie’s endorsement of SRK as an Avenger has set social media buzzing, with fans imagining what a crossover could look like. While there’s no official collaboration in sight, the idea of Bollywood’s biggest star joining the MCU is an exciting thought.

As Captain America: Brave New World gears up for its theatrical release, Mackie’s remarks have added another layer of anticipation. Could this be the start of a Bollywood-Marvel crossover?