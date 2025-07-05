Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

​Saif Ali Khan loses £1.4 billion Bhopal inheritance as Indian court labels estate ‘enemy property’

The ruling reverses a decades-old verdict and paves the way for a government takeover of the Pataudi family’s properties in Bhopal.

Saif Ali Khan Bhopal inheritance

Saif Ali Khan loses £1.4 billion crore royal inheritance after Madhya Pradesh High Court declares it enemy property

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 05, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Quick highlights:

  • Madhya Pradesh High Court rejects Saif Ali Khan’s plea in the long-running Bhopal royal property dispute.
  • The estate, worth £1.4 billion (₹15,000 crore), has been declared “enemy property” due to links with Pakistan.
  • Trial court verdict naming Saif and family as heirs overturned; retrial ordered.
  • Government may soon initiate takeover of key Pataudi family properties in Bhopal.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has dealt a severe legal setback to actor Saif Ali Khan and his family by striking down a previous court ruling that recognised them as legal heirs to a sprawling £1.4 billion (₹15,000 crore) royal estate in Bhopal. The court declared the property as “enemy property,” a classification that allows the government to take control of assets once owned by individuals who migrated to Pakistan.

 Saif Ali Khan Bhopal inheritance Saif Ali Khan’s royal inheritance in Bhopal declared enemy property after court verdictGetty Images


High court overturns 2000 verdict favouring Saif’s family

In its latest order, the High Court dismissed a trial court ruling from 2000 that had recognised Saif Ali Khan, his mother Sharmila Tagore, and his sisters Soha and Saba as rightful inheritors of the estate of Sajida Sultan, daughter of Nawab Hamidullah Khan. The challenge came from other descendants of the Nawab, who argued that the property distribution should have followed Muslim Personal Law, not state-backed recognition. The court has now ordered a retrial, directing the lower court to conclude proceedings within one year.

 Saif Ali Khan Bhopal inheritance Saif Ali Khan with family Getty Images


Declared ‘enemy property’ over Pakistan connection

The dispute took a sharp turn in 2014 when the Custodian of Enemy Property notified that several Pataudi properties in Bhopal, including the Noor-Us-Sabah Palace and Flag Staff House, would be classified under the Enemy Property Act. This decision stemmed from the fact that Saif’s great-grandmother, Abida Sultan, sister of Sajida Sultan, migrated to Pakistan post-Partition, renouncing her Indian citizenship. Under the Act, properties linked to such individuals can be acquired by the Indian government.

 Saif Ali Khan Bhopal inheritance An exterior view of the Noor Us Sabah Palace now listed under enemy property Getty Images


Saif’s challenge fails as deadline passes

Saif Ali Khan had managed to secure a temporary stay on the government’s move in 2015. However, the court lifted the stay on 13 December 2024 and gave the family 30 days to appeal to the appellate tribunal. As no claim was filed within the stipulated time, the properties are now eligible for acquisition by the government. The Bhopal district administration may soon begin the takeover process.

 Saif Ali Khan Bhopal inheritance Saif Ali Khan loses claim to Pataudi family properties as court cites Pakistan connectionGetty Images


Legacy of the Pataudi family under scrutiny

The estate at the heart of the dispute includes some of Bhopal’s most valuable landmarks, not just in monetary terms but also in heritage. This legal turn of events has reignited debate around the Enemy Property Act and how it continues to affect Indian families with cross-border ties. For Saif Ali Khan, whose royal lineage has long been part of his public identity, this verdict could be a deeply personal and legal setback.

enemy property actlegal setbackpataudi familysaif ali khan

Related News

Brothers deny assaulting police during Manchester Airport brawl
News

Brothers deny assaulting police during Manchester Airport brawl

Aaradhya Bachchan
Entertainment

Abhishek Bachchan praises Aishwarya Rai for raising Aaradhya without phone or social media

More For You

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh in a still from Lootera that captured his most restrained performance

Twelve years of 'Lootera': 5 reasons Ranveer Singh’s most understated role still holds up

Quick highlights:

  • Ranveer’s subtle performance in Lootera marked a major shift from his usual high-energy roles.
  • The 1950s-set romantic drama became a career milestone for the actor.
  • His restrained, emotionally complex portrayal earned long-term critical acclaim.
  • The film showcased a successful collaboration with director Vikramaditya Motwane.
  • As Dhurandhar builds buzz, Lootera reminds us of Ranveer’s range.

Twelve years ago, Ranveer Singh surprised audiences with Lootera, a period romance that asked him to do something unfamiliar: stay still. Set in 1950s Bengal and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the film gave Ranveer the space to deliver one of his most subdued and mature performances. No outbursts. No spectacle. Just quiet heartbreak.

  Lootera released in 2013 and marked a stylistic shift for Ranveer Singh Prime Video  

Keep ReadingShow less
AR Rahman shares selfie with Hans Zimmer

AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer smile together in viral selfie

Instagram/arrahman

AR Rahman shares selfie with Hans Zimmer as 'Ramayana' music collaboration excites fans

Quick highlights:

  • AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer will collaborate on the soundtrack for Ramayana: Part One, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.
  • Rahman shared a selfie with Zimmer on Instagram, captioned “With @hanszimmer #ramayanamovie”.
  • The photo sparked a wave of excitement online, with fans and celebrities calling it a “historic moment”.
  • Ramayana: Part One stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, and is set for a Diwali 2026 release.

AR Rahman’s latest Instagram post has set the tone for what might be one of the most ambitious film music projects in recent Indian cinema. The Oscar-winning composer shared a selfie with legendary Hollywood music producer Hans Zimmer, confirming their collaboration on Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part One. The picture quickly went viral, as fans celebrated the rare coming together of two globally acclaimed composers for a single Indian film.

  AR Rahman confirms collaboration with Hans Zimmer on InstagramInstagram/arrahman

Keep ReadingShow less
Ozzy Osbourne returns to Birmingham

Birmingham celebrates its heavy metal roots with Back to the Beginning show

Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne returns to Birmingham for final Black Sabbath concert after 20 years

Quick highlights:

  • Ozzy Osbourne to perform one final time in Birmingham on 5 July, reuniting with Black Sabbath’s original line-up.
  • Villa Park will host a 10-hour metal concert titled Back to the Beginning, curated by Tom Morello.
  • The line-up includes Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, and others; proceeds go to three Birmingham-based charities.
  • The reunion marks the first time Ozzy, Iommi, Butler, and Ward will play together in 20 years.

After a lifetime of chaotic stage antics, searing vocals, and defining an entire music genre, Ozzy Osbourne is officially calling time on his career. On Saturday, the 76-year-old rock legend will headline his final concert in Birmingham, his birthplace, alongside the original members of Black Sabbath, the band that started it all.

Billed as Back to the Beginning, the sold-out event will not only mark Osbourne’s last performance but also a rare reunion with Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward. Their last appearance as a full group was two decades ago.

Keep ReadingShow less
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra says she wants strong roles not just ornamental characters

Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra says she is just getting started in Hollywood with 'Heads of State' on Prime Video

Quick highlights:

  • Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she’s just getting started in Hollywood.
  • Stars as a fierce MI6 agent alongside Idris Elba and John Cena.
  • Gets into serious action mode with explosions, helicopters, and hand-to-hand combat.
  • Says her journey is still evolving, with much more to explore in the West.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas may have ruled Bollywood for over two decades, but the global star believes she’s still “nascent” in her Hollywood journey, and that’s what makes it exciting.

The Quantico and Citadel actor stars in the new Amazon Prime Video film Heads of State, playing a sharp MI6 agent named Noel Bisset. Her character has a complicated history with British Prime Minister Sam Clarke (played by Idris Elba) and is tasked with protecting him and the newly elected US President Will Derringer (John Cena) when they're attacked before a major NATO conference.

Keep ReadingShow less
Arijit Singh

Arijit Singh becomes most followed musician on Spotify

Getty Images

Arijit Singh overtakes Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran to become most followed artist on Spotify

Quick highlights:

• Arijit Singh makes global music history with 151 million Spotify followers

• Surpasses Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran in follower count

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc