​Saif Ali Khan loses £1.4 billion Bhopal inheritance as Indian court labels estate ‘enemy property’

Quick highlights:

Madhya Pradesh High Court rejects Saif Ali Khan’s plea in the long-running Bhopal royal property dispute.

The estate, worth £1.4 billion (₹15,000 crore), has been declared “enemy property” due to links with Pakistan.

Trial court verdict naming Saif and family as heirs overturned; retrial ordered.

Government may soon initiate takeover of key Pataudi family properties in Bhopal.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has dealt a severe legal setback to actor Saif Ali Khan and his family by striking down a previous court ruling that recognised them as legal heirs to a sprawling £1.4 billion (₹15,000 crore) royal estate in Bhopal. The court declared the property as “enemy property,” a classification that allows the government to take control of assets once owned by individuals who migrated to Pakistan.

Saif Ali Khan’s royal inheritance in Bhopal declared enemy property after court verdict Getty Images





High court overturns 2000 verdict favouring Saif’s family

In its latest order, the High Court dismissed a trial court ruling from 2000 that had recognised Saif Ali Khan, his mother Sharmila Tagore, and his sisters Soha and Saba as rightful inheritors of the estate of Sajida Sultan, daughter of Nawab Hamidullah Khan. The challenge came from other descendants of the Nawab, who argued that the property distribution should have followed Muslim Personal Law, not state-backed recognition. The court has now ordered a retrial, directing the lower court to conclude proceedings within one year.

Saif Ali Khan with family Getty Images





Declared ‘enemy property’ over Pakistan connection

The dispute took a sharp turn in 2014 when the Custodian of Enemy Property notified that several Pataudi properties in Bhopal, including the Noor-Us-Sabah Palace and Flag Staff House, would be classified under the Enemy Property Act. This decision stemmed from the fact that Saif’s great-grandmother, Abida Sultan, sister of Sajida Sultan, migrated to Pakistan post-Partition, renouncing her Indian citizenship. Under the Act, properties linked to such individuals can be acquired by the Indian government.

An exterior view of the Noor Us Sabah Palace now listed under enemy property Getty Images





Saif’s challenge fails as deadline passes

Saif Ali Khan had managed to secure a temporary stay on the government’s move in 2015. However, the court lifted the stay on 13 December 2024 and gave the family 30 days to appeal to the appellate tribunal. As no claim was filed within the stipulated time, the properties are now eligible for acquisition by the government. The Bhopal district administration may soon begin the takeover process.

Saif Ali Khan loses claim to Pataudi family properties as court cites Pakistan connection Getty Images





Legacy of the Pataudi family under scrutiny

The estate at the heart of the dispute includes some of Bhopal’s most valuable landmarks, not just in monetary terms but also in heritage. This legal turn of events has reignited debate around the Enemy Property Act and how it continues to affect Indian families with cross-border ties. For Saif Ali Khan, whose royal lineage has long been part of his public identity, this verdict could be a deeply personal and legal setback.