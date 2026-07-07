Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Charli Xcx is giving thousands of fans a chance to hear her new album before anyone else

Charli xcx is breaking album release tradition

Charli Xcx is giving thousands of fans a chance to hear her new album before anyone else

The global rollout comes ahead of her North American arena tour

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 07, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Charli Xcx will host advance listening events for Music, Fashion, Film in 25 cities between July 9 and July 11.
  • Fans will hear the album in independent cinemas nearly two weeks before its official July 24 release.
  • The global rollout comes ahead of her North American arena tour beginning in September.

For years, album launches have followed a familiar pattern: a midnight streaming release, social media promotion and fans listening wherever they happen to be. Charli Xcx is taking a different route with Music, Fashion, Film.

Instead of asking listeners to press play alone, the singer is inviting them into independent cinemas across 25 cities for advance listening events, transforming the release into a shared experience before the album officially arrives on July 24. It's a rollout that puts fans at the centre of the launch rather than waiting for streaming platforms to do the work.

A global first listen before release day

The listening events will take place between July 9 and July 11 in cities spanning North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil and Japan. Stops include New York, Los Angeles, London, Manchester, Paris, Berlin, Tokyo, Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland, São Paulo and Mexico City.

Fans can register through Charli's official website, with the events taking place in independent cinemas rather than traditional concert venues. The approach gives audiences the chance to hear all 11 tracks together before the record becomes available worldwide.

An album designed for more than a streaming debut

Charli first revealed Music, Fashion, Film in June, revealing artwork featuring musician John Cale, fashion designer Marc Jacobs and filmmaker Martin Scorsese, reflecting the album's title. The 30-minute record has already been previewed through the singles "Rock Music", "Wink Wink" and "SS26", with the album title taken from a lyric in the latter.

The communal listening sessions suggest Charli wants the album's first impression to be experienced collectively rather than individually, a notable shift at a time when most releases are built around streaming numbers and playlists.

The rollout continues on tour

The cinema previews are only the first stage of Charli's campaign for Music, Fashion, Film. She recently announced a 12-date North American arena tour beginning in Philadelphia on September 11, including two-night stops at Brooklyn's Barclays Center and Los Angeles' Kia Forum. Electronic artist Underscores will support across all dates.

By giving fans an opportunity to hear the album together before its official release, Charli is turning what is usually a digital-first launch into a global event, making the rollout itself almost as distinctive as the music it introduces.

independant artistcinemaglobal audiencecharli xcx
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Harriet-Sharmini-Smithers
Entertainment

Harriet Sharmini Smithers: Sophia Duleep Singh's struggle for equality still resonates

Maimuna-Memon-actress
Entertainment

Maimuna Memon: Stepping away from technology has been a real pleasure

Waleed-Akhtar-esh-alladi
Entertainment

Waleed Akhtar says The P Word more relevant than ever

More For You

Was the online backlash manufactured? Alia Bhatt's 'Alpha's' £5.4 million haul is raising questions

Alia Bhatt's latest film, Alpha, has become the centre of a lively debate online

X/ Aliasnation

Was the online backlash manufactured? Alia Bhatt's 'Alpha's' £5.4 million haul is raising questions

Highlights

  • Alpha has continued to perform steadily despite weeks of online trolling and criticism aimed at Alia Bhatt.
  • The Yash Raj Films spy thriller earned about £342,000 on Monday, taking its worldwide total to more than £5.4 million in four days.
  • Social media debate over Bhatt's casting, action credentials and nepotism has contrasted with the film's performance in cinemas.

Long before Alpha reached cinemas, Alia Bhatt found herself at the centre of an intense social media debate. From being labelled "miscast" as an action star to renewed accusations of nepotism, the actor faced weeks of criticism as the Yash Raj Films spy thriller prepared for release. Yet, despite the online noise, audiences appear to be making up their own minds.

The film has cleared an important weekday test, collecting around £342,000 on Monday and taking its worldwide earnings beyond £5.4 million within its first four days. The figures suggest the online discourse has not prevented cinema-goers from turning up for the franchise's first female-led instalment.

Keep ReadingShow less