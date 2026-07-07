Charli Xcx is giving thousands of fans a chance to hear her new album before anyone else

Highlights

Charli Xcx will host advance listening events for Music, Fashion, Film in 25 cities between July 9 and July 11.

Fans will hear the album in independent cinemas nearly two weeks before its official July 24 release.

The global rollout comes ahead of her North American arena tour beginning in September.

For years, album launches have followed a familiar pattern: a midnight streaming release, social media promotion and fans listening wherever they happen to be. Charli Xcx is taking a different route with Music, Fashion, Film.

Instead of asking listeners to press play alone, the singer is inviting them into independent cinemas across 25 cities for advance listening events, transforming the release into a shared experience before the album officially arrives on July 24. It's a rollout that puts fans at the centre of the launch rather than waiting for streaming platforms to do the work.

A global first listen before release day

The listening events will take place between July 9 and July 11 in cities spanning North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil and Japan. Stops include New York, Los Angeles, London, Manchester, Paris, Berlin, Tokyo, Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland, São Paulo and Mexico City.

Fans can register through Charli's official website, with the events taking place in independent cinemas rather than traditional concert venues. The approach gives audiences the chance to hear all 11 tracks together before the record becomes available worldwide.

An album designed for more than a streaming debut

Charli first revealed Music, Fashion, Film in June, revealing artwork featuring musician John Cale, fashion designer Marc Jacobs and filmmaker Martin Scorsese, reflecting the album's title. The 30-minute record has already been previewed through the singles "Rock Music", "Wink Wink" and "SS26", with the album title taken from a lyric in the latter.

The communal listening sessions suggest Charli wants the album's first impression to be experienced collectively rather than individually, a notable shift at a time when most releases are built around streaming numbers and playlists.

The rollout continues on tour

The cinema previews are only the first stage of Charli's campaign for Music, Fashion, Film. She recently announced a 12-date North American arena tour beginning in Philadelphia on September 11, including two-night stops at Brooklyn's Barclays Center and Los Angeles' Kia Forum. Electronic artist Underscores will support across all dates.

By giving fans an opportunity to hear the album together before its official release, Charli is turning what is usually a digital-first launch into a global event, making the rollout itself almost as distinctive as the music it introduces.