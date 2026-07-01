Yash's 'Toxic' teaser branded 'the most vulgar teaser of the decade' by critics online

Highlights

The latest Toxic teaser has drawn criticism from a section of viewers over its depiction of women.

Social media users argued the promo relied on glamour rather than introducing the female characters.

The film, starring Yash, is scheduled to release in cinemas on 26 August.

The latest teaser for Yash's upcoming action thriller Toxic has triggered an online debate, with several viewers criticising the way its female characters are presented. Titled Ladies & Ladies, the newly released promo was intended to spotlight the film's leading women, but many social media users said it focused more on stylised visuals than character introductions.

The teaser, released on Wednesday, features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

Viewers criticise teaser's portrayal of women

Soon after the teaser was released, criticism emerged across X, with some users arguing that the women were introduced through glamour-heavy visuals rather than meaningful character moments.

One post read: "Toxic New teaser dedicated to women, yet most of them are introduced through objectification rather than character."

Another user questioned director Geetu Mohandas' creative choices, while another described the teaser as "the most vulgar teaser of the decade".

Some viewers also called for the film to face greater scrutiny before its release, with one user saying they hoped the certification board would not approve it.

Debate focuses on execution rather than mature content

Several comments suggested the criticism was not aimed at the film's adult themes but at how they were portrayed.

One viewer wrote that nudity or sexual language was not the issue, adding that the teaser blurred the line between sensuality and discomfort.

Others highlighted the teaser's closing shot, claiming it reinforced what they described as a "male gaze", while questioning the creative decisions behind the sequence.

The discussion quickly spread to Reddit, where users voiced similar opinions.

One commenter expressed disappointment over the teaser, while another argued that none of the female characters were given enough screen time or dialogue to establish their personalities.

Several users said the promo failed to provide any meaningful insight into the women despite being centred on them.

Release date confirmed after multiple delays

Toxic has experienced several postponements and is now scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 26 August.

Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film has been written and shot in Kannada and English. It will also be released in dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.