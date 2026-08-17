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Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran wedding buzz takes a new turn with Greece rumours

The latest speculation follows earlier comments from Anirudh’s uncle Y G Mahendran

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran wedding buzz takes a new turn with Greece rumours

Fresh social media reports claim Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran could marry in Greece

X/ Chrissuccess
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 17, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Fresh social media reports claim Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran could marry in Greece later this year
  • Some posts have circulated November 10 as the wedding date, while others mention November 11
  • Neither Anirudh, Kavya nor their families has officially confirmed a wedding or the reported Greece plans
  • The latest speculation follows earlier comments from Anirudh’s uncle Y G Mahendran, who described the proposed marriage as a “sure thing”

Wedding speculation surrounding music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran has taken another turn, with fresh online reports now placing the rumoured ceremony in Greece.

The claims have begun circulating across social media and entertainment accounts, with some posts naming November 10 as the proposed wedding date and others referring to November 11, 2026. The conflicting dates are another indication that the latest reports remain unverified.

Neither Anirudh nor Kavya has publicly announced an engagement or wedding. There has also been no confirmation from either family.

Why the Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran rumours are back

Speculation linking the music composer and Kavya has circulated for more than a year. Earlier reports alleged that the pair were planning to marry outside India, with different locations mentioned at different times.

The rumours gained fresh momentum in June after actor Y G Mahendran, Anirudh’s uncle, spoke about the proposed marriage in an interview. He congratulated his nephew and reportedly described the wedding as a “sure thing”, while also praising Kavya.

Those comments added weight to speculation that had previously been based largely on social media posts and alleged sightings. However, neither Anirudh nor Kavya followed them with an official announcement.

Greece is the latest twist in the speculation

The newest reports have shifted attention to Greece, with November dates now being circulated online.

There is no verified information confirming a venue, ceremony arrangements or even that a wedding has been scheduled. The differing dates being reported also highlight how quickly unconfirmed details can evolve once they begin spreading online.

The pair have both remained publicly quiet about their personal lives. Anirudh has previously responded directly to similar marriage rumours, dismissing them on X and asking people to stop spreading rumours.

That earlier response has not stopped the speculation from resurfacing. In June, Mahendran’s comments appeared to give the rumours a fresh boost, while the latest Greece reports have added another layer of detail that remains unconfirmed.

What is actually confirmed about Anirudh and Kavya

At present, there is no official wedding announcement from Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran or their families.

Anirudh is one of South India’s most prominent music composers and has several major film projects associated with his name, while Kavya is a prominent figure in the Sun Group's sports operations and is closely associated with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Her father is Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran.

For now, the Greece wedding, the November date and the details circulating online should be treated as rumours rather than confirmed plans. The latest development is therefore less about a confirmed wedding announcement and more about how a long-running speculation has acquired a new location and date without either person publicly confirming it.

anirudh ravichandermarriagerumoursgreecekavya maran
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