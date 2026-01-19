Govinda hits back at wife Sunita’s claims, calls row a ‘conspiracy’ against him

Highlights

Govinda responds to Sunita’s allegations

After Sunita Ahuja accused Govinda of having an affair with a younger woman and not supporting their son Yashvardhan’s career, the actor has reacted sharply. He said there is a “conspiracy” to corner him and asked his own family not to put pressure on him through public comments.

Speaking to ANI, Govinda questioned why his marriage was being doubted. “It has been 40 years. Have I got married two or three times?” he asked, adding that people in the film industry usually do not speak openly about such matters.

‘I am being cornered’

Govinda said when people are pushed into a corner, they start thinking about how to escape. He added that very few in the film world are “spotless”, but he feels singled out.

He claimed that situations are being created deliberately to damage his image and make people think negatively about him.

‘Krushna is being used to insult me’

The actor said his wife, nephew and comedian Krushna Abhishek are being used as part of a larger plan against him. He pointed to Krushna’s TV appearances, saying writers often make him say lines that insult him.

Govinda said he had warned Krushna about this, telling him he was being used. According to him, this warning upset Sunita. He added that relationships around him often shift, while he sees himself as someone who stays steady.

Why he doesn’t push his children in films

Responding to claims that he has not helped his children in the industry, Govinda said he only works within his “aukat” or limits. He said he does not speak to producers or directors about his children because the industry is like his family.

“I have earned my name and money from this industry, so I don’t want to put a black spot on it,” he said.

‘There is some conspiracy going on’

Govinda said these conversations are not happening by chance. “People are trying to create notions about me,” he said, adding that one has to stay alert in the film world.

‘Don’t suffocate me’

The actor made a direct appeal to his family. “I request that circumstances should not be created in my life that suffocate me, especially by my own family,” he said, asking them to avoid making such statements in public.

‘People should look at their own karma’

Govinda recalled how people questioned him even at the start of his career when, as an outsider, he announced three films. He said he later spent nearly two decades without steady work.

He added that after joining Shiv Sena as a pracharak, things again changed around him. “I have spent my whole life working for people. To do this to me is not fair,” he said.

Ending on a firm note, Govinda said people should look at their own karma before judging others and not see him as weak.