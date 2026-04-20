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Deepika Padukone’s second pregnancy isn’t a pause, it’s a shift in how Bollywood works

Deepika Padukone announces second pregnancy with a low-key reveal

Deepika Padukone

Continues working during pregnancy, including on Raaka

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 20, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Deepika Padukone announces second pregnancy with a low-key reveal
  • Continues working during pregnancy, including on Raaka
  • Has pushed for defined work hours, stepping away from select projects
  • Signals a broader change in how leading actors balance scale, time and motherhood

A quiet announcement, a visible shift

When Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared news of their second pregnancy, the announcement itself was understated. A single image of their daughter holding a pregnancy test, accompanied by emojis, replaced the elaborate reveals that often surround celebrity milestones. The tone was personal, but the timing points to something larger unfolding.

No pause, just a different pace

For years, pregnancy in Bollywood has meant stepping away, followed by a carefully timed return. Padukone’s current phase suggests that pattern is shifting.

She continues to remain professionally active, including work on Raaka, even as she enters her second pregnancy. At the same time, her reported exit from projects such as Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 over working conditions signals a recalibration rather than a retreat.

Redefining scale on her own terms

Padukone remains attached to large projects, including films alongside Shah Rukh Khan. But continuing to work while setting boundaries around schedules reshapes what participation in big-budget cinema looks like.

The shift is not about doing less. It is about doing it differently. Scale no longer automatically comes with open-ended demands on time.

A reset that extends beyond one actor

With her first child born in 2024 and a second on the way, motherhood is now part of Padukone’s ongoing career timeline, not separate from it.

What emerges is a different model. Instead of stepping out and returning later, she remains present while adjusting the conditions around her. That approach signals a gradual reset, where the industry begins to adapt to its biggest stars, rather than the other way around.

bollywoodmotherhooddeepika padukonedeepika padukone pregnancy

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