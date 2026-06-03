Acharya Prashant challenges global thinking on climate crisis at Cambridge Union

Philosopher and bestselling author Acharya Prashant delivered a thought-provoking address at the prestigious Cambridge Union, urging global leaders, academics and policymakers to look beyond technology and policy solutions when addressing climate change and societal challenges.

The conversation was hosted by the Cambridge India Business Dialogue and moderated by Professor Jaideep Prabhu, Director of the Centre for India and Global Business at Cambridge Judge Business School, explored the theme "Indian Contemplative Traditions as Applied to Climate Change, Inequality and Global Responsibility."

Among the distinguished attendees were Kanishka Narayan MP, the UK's Minister for AI and Online Safety; Lord Karan Bilimoria, founder of Cobra Beer and member of the House of Lords; H.E. Periasamy Kumaran, India's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom; and Nyrika Holkar, Executive Director of Godrej Enterprises Group.

Acharya Prashant, an alumnus of IIT Delhi and IIM Ahmedabad, argued that while humanity has achieved extraordinary advances in science, technology and economic growth, it has failed to develop the inner wisdom necessary to use those achievements responsibly.

"Outwardly, we are more prosperous and powerful than at any point in history. Inwardly, we are still cavemen," he told the audience, adding that climate change is not merely an environmental challenge but also a consequence of unchecked human desire, greed and consumption.

He stressed that technological innovation alone cannot solve the climate crisis if the mindset driving excessive consumption remains unchanged. "Efficiency has never reduced desire; it has only made desire cheaper to satisfy," he remarked, calling for greater self-awareness and introspection in education, governance and public life.

Drawing on the teachings of the Upanishads, Bhagavad Gita and Buddhist philosophy, Acharya Prashant highlighted the ancient Indian distinction between Vidya (external knowledge) and Avidya (inner wisdom), suggesting that modern civilisation has advanced significantly in one while neglecting the other.

The event marked a significant moment for the growing global relevance of Indian philosophical thought, with Acharya Prashant presenting a distinctly Indian perspective on some of the world's most pressing contemporary challenges before one of Britain's most respected intellectual forums.