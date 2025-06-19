Air India CEO’s crash statement draws plagiarism claims over striking similarity to US airline speech

Air India has come under fresh scrutiny following the deadly crash of Flight AI171 in Ahmedabad on 12 June 2025, which claimed more than 270 lives. This time, controversy surrounds the airline’s chief executive, Campbell Wilson, who is facing allegations of plagiarism over the phrasing used in his speech following the tragedy.

Speech similarity sparks online backlash

Two days after the crash, Air India released a video of Wilson expressing condolences and detailing the airline’s response. However, social media users quickly pointed out that large portions of the statement closely resembled remarks made by American Airlines CEO Robert Isom after a separate fatal mid-air incident in the US earlier this year.

Wilson’s statement included lines such as:

“This is a difficult day for all of us here in India. Our focus is entirely on the needs of our passengers, crew, and their loved ones… We are actively working with the authorities on all emergency response efforts.”

These phrases mirrored those used by Isom following the 30 January 2025 collision between a passenger jet and a military helicopter over Washington, DC. Online commentators posted side-by-side comparisons of the two speeches, highlighting word-for-word overlaps, including references to “emergency response efforts” and “working with authorities.”

Standardised language or unoriginal content?

The similarity triggered debate on social media, with some accusing Wilson of copying or using AI-generated templates. Others dismissed the criticism, suggesting that such statements often follow a familiar script during crises. “This seems like an SOP playbook response more than plagiarism,” one user commented. Another added, “There are bigger things to question Air India on.”

Prominent industrialist Harsh Goenka also responded to the viral posts, calling the comparison “a good perspective” without taking a clear side.

The airline has not publicly addressed the plagiarism allegations.

Context: India’s deadliest air disaster in decades

The controversy follows one of India’s worst aviation disasters in decades. Flight AI171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner bound for London Gatwick, crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The aircraft struck a government hospital hostel, killing 241 passengers and crew on board and at least 29 people on the ground. One passenger, a British national, survived with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, with India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) working alongside British and American agencies. The aircraft’s black box was recovered days after the incident.

In response to the crash, Air India has scaled back Dreamliner operations by 15% and cancelled several international flights. The airline is also facing questions over maintenance protocols and safety oversight.

Crisis communication under the spotlight

While the debate over Wilson’s speech continues, communication experts note that statements made during public tragedies often rely on structured, empathetic language. Whether Air India’s CEO used common phrasing or copied directly remains unclear, but the incident has brought renewed focus on the airline’s crisis management, both operationally and publicly.