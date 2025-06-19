Skip to content
Air India CEO’s crash statement draws plagiarism claims over striking similarity to US airline speech

2 days after the crash, Air India released a video of Wilson expressing condolences

Air India CEO

Social media users quickly pointed out that large portions of the statement

Reuters
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 19, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran

Air India has come under fresh scrutiny following the deadly crash of Flight AI171 in Ahmedabad on 12 June 2025, which claimed more than 270 lives. This time, controversy surrounds the airline’s chief executive, Campbell Wilson, who is facing allegations of plagiarism over the phrasing used in his speech following the tragedy.

Speech similarity sparks online backlash

Two days after the crash, Air India released a video of Wilson expressing condolences and detailing the airline’s response. However, social media users quickly pointed out that large portions of the statement closely resembled remarks made by American Airlines CEO Robert Isom after a separate fatal mid-air incident in the US earlier this year.

Wilson’s statement included lines such as:

“This is a difficult day for all of us here in India. Our focus is entirely on the needs of our passengers, crew, and their loved ones… We are actively working with the authorities on all emergency response efforts.”

These phrases mirrored those used by Isom following the 30 January 2025 collision between a passenger jet and a military helicopter over Washington, DC. Online commentators posted side-by-side comparisons of the two speeches, highlighting word-for-word overlaps, including references to “emergency response efforts” and “working with authorities.”

Standardised language or unoriginal content?

The similarity triggered debate on social media, with some accusing Wilson of copying or using AI-generated templates. Others dismissed the criticism, suggesting that such statements often follow a familiar script during crises. “This seems like an SOP playbook response more than plagiarism,” one user commented. Another added, “There are bigger things to question Air India on.”

Prominent industrialist Harsh Goenka also responded to the viral posts, calling the comparison “a good perspective” without taking a clear side.

The airline has not publicly addressed the plagiarism allegations.

Context: India’s deadliest air disaster in decades

The controversy follows one of India’s worst aviation disasters in decades. Flight AI171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner bound for London Gatwick, crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The aircraft struck a government hospital hostel, killing 241 passengers and crew on board and at least 29 people on the ground. One passenger, a British national, survived with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, with India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) working alongside British and American agencies. The aircraft’s black box was recovered days after the incident.

In response to the crash, Air India has scaled back Dreamliner operations by 15% and cancelled several international flights. The airline is also facing questions over maintenance protocols and safety oversight.

Crisis communication under the spotlight

While the debate over Wilson’s speech continues, communication experts note that statements made during public tragedies often rely on structured, empathetic language. Whether Air India’s CEO used common phrasing or copied directly remains unclear, but the incident has brought renewed focus on the airline’s crisis management, both operationally and publicly.

More For You

Pentagon Pizza Index

The theory gained wider popularity in recent years

Getty Images

Pentagon Pizza Index linked to 21 global crises sparks WWIII fears

A long-standing internet theory known as the "Pentagon Pizza Index" has regained attention following renewed conflict in the Middle East. The index, which links a surge in pizza deliveries near the Pentagon to looming military crises, is once again being discussed widely on social media after reports of increased activity at takeaway outlets near the US Department of Defence headquarters.

What is the Pentagon Pizza Index?

The Pentagon Pizza Index – also referred to as the Pentagon Pizza Meter – is a half-serious theory suggesting that a sharp rise in pizza orders near major US defence buildings indicates preparations for a national or international security event. The logic behind it is straightforward: when military officials are too busy to leave their offices during a crisis, they rely on fast food, typically pizza.

Keep ReadingShow less
Edinburgh Marathon 2025

The marathon route then takes participants past the historic Musselburgh Links

iStock

Edinburgh Marathon 2025: Full route, key locations and what to expect

The Edinburgh Marathon returns this weekend with thousands of runners set to take part in one of the UK’s most scenic and popular running events. The 2025 Edinburgh Marathon Festival includes a series of races, with 10K, 5K and junior events scheduled for Saturday 24 May, followed by the full marathon, half marathon, and relay races on Sunday 25 May.

First held in 1982, the Edinburgh Marathon has grown into the second largest marathon in the UK after London, selling out every year for the past 17 years. Participants from around the world gather in the Scottish capital to take on the challenge while enjoying the unique mix of historic landmarks and coastal views the route has to offer.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tim Friede’s Snakebite Trials Pave Way for Universal Antivenom

Traditional antivenoms are made by injecting venom into animals

iStock

Tim Friede survives 200 snakebites to help create universal antivenom

Scientists have developed a potentially groundbreaking snake antivenom using the blood of Tim Friede, a US man who has spent nearly two decades injecting himself with venom from some of the world’s deadliest snakes. The research has led to the discovery of antibodies offering unprecedented protection against a broad range of venomous species.

Friede, a former truck mechanic, has been bitten more than 200 times and injected himself with venom over 700 times in an attempt to build immunity. His goal, initially motivated by personal safety while handling snakes, evolved into a mission to aid global snakebite victims. Each year, snakebites kill up to 140,000 people and cause permanent injury or disability in many more, particularly in developing countries.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ralph Leng emotional visit to childhood home in India

Ralph Leng stands outside his childhood home in India, overwhelmed with emotion after returning for the first time in 16 years

Instagram/Ralph Leng

UK man breaks down visiting childhood home in India, clip goes viral

For most people, childhood memories often fade into dusty corners of photo albums. But for Ralph Leng, they stood still behind the familiar walls of a house in India he hadn’t seen in over 16 years.

Ralph, a London-based video creator, recently travelled back to India, the place he once called home. The moment he reached the gate of his old house; a flood of emotions took over. In a short video shared online, he’s seen walking through the lanes of his childhood and breaking down as he finally steps into the house he had to leave as a boy. His voice cracks as he says, “It’s crazy,” capturing the moment years of distance came crashing into the present.

Keep ReadingShow less
Priyanka Chopra Teams Up with John Cena, Idris Elba in 'Heads of State'

An elite MI6 agent played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Getty

Priyanka Chopra fronts action thriller ‘Heads of State’ with John Cena, Idris Elba

A dynamic of action, comedy, and political misadventure is set to hit Prime Video this summer with the release of Heads of State. The newly launched trailer teases a fast-paced, explosive ride featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, John Cena, and Idris Elba in lead roles. The film is slated to premiere globally on 2 July 2025.

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the filmmaker behind Hardcore Henry and Nobody, Heads of State is billed as a cross between Air Force One and Midnight Run. The film places mismatched world leaders at the centre of a chaotic crisis that forces them to work together, despite their egos and rivalries.

Keep ReadingShow less
